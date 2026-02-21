Five Questions Before Magic vs. Suns Matchup

The Orlando Magic are continuing their road trip against the Phoenix Suns.

The Magic came out on top to start the second half of the season against the Sacramento Kings with 27 3-pointers, but it's a new game with the Suns on deck. To learn more about the Suns current state of affairs, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

How serious is Devin Booker’s latest injury?

Nobody knows the extents of how serious it is, though it seems to be in the middle of missing just one or two games and missing extensive time. The Suns have played it extremely cautious with injuries this year, but Booker is somebody who will push to come back as soon as possible. He tried to push through the hip pain but was obviously uncomfortable and head coach Jordan Ott made a comment about saving Booker from himself post-game. So maybe not serious, but also not something to brush off, either.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts in the three point contest. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Booker possibly out for a while, how will the Suns respond? Who steps up in his absence?

The Suns, more than anything, will miss Booker’s gravity on the floor that he affords other shooters, which has allowed Phoenix to hit three-pointers are a more successful rate than last season. Thankfully, Jalen Green emerged healthy after his 26-point outing on Thursday and will look to shoulder the load. Also, Dillon Brooks (averaging a career-high 21 points) is back from suspension and will give the Suns a boost.

Should the Suns have been more aggressive at the trade deadline?

That’s the golden question here in the desert. Many had hoped Phoenix would have made a bigger move, but with Jalen Green missing majority of time with his hamstring injury and Phoenix’s success, they viewed him as their ‘deadline acquisition’ and opted to duck below the luxury tax. Ultimately, I think the Suns were wise to see how the final part of the season unfolded without touching the roster too much.

If the Suns were to win today’s game, what would be the reason why?

I’d say their biggest battery pack in Dillon Brooks being back. Phoenix is a team that thrives off their defensive physicality and hustle, and without their tone-setter against San Antonio, that was sorely missed. That, combined with Brooks needing to step up offensively with Booker and Grayson Allen questionable, would do the trick to get the Suns back in the win column.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Suns win in a close one that goes down to the wire. After some end-of-game free throws, give me Phoenix by three.