Five stats to know from Magic box score after loss to Joel Embiid, Sixers

The Orlando Magic are in the loss column once again after a 103-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Kia Center.

Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score in the Magic's loss against the 76ers:

4 - Magic made three-pointers

The Magic struggled mightily from downtown once again, making just four of their 29 attempts from beyond the arc. Luckily for the Magic, the Sixers were struggling just as much, making just four of 28. It was a rough shooting night for both teams, but the Sixers were still able to come out on top.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. drives to the basket past Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

12 - Magic fourth quarter points

The Magic offense completely stalled in the fourth quarter when they scored just 12 points in the final 12 minutes. The way they're being defended in the fourth quarter has changed recently, and that is forcing the Magic to pivot.

“I would have liked to see the ball go in the basket. That would be nice. You know, you got to give you know Philly credit for the way they defend it at the rim. A lot of times we got down there, same calls Joel Embiid was getting," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of the fourth quarter.

"Our guy, you know, P (Paolo Banchero) was down there trying to finish at the rim, getting hit. But they're not going to get those calls. And so, our ability to finish through contact... But again, we also have to do a better job in initial stages of taking care of the basketball, finishing possessions out and then you don't get to that point.”

19 - Magic turnovers

The Magic turnover woes reared its ugly head once again as they coughed up the ball 19 times against the Sixers. This is arguably where the game was won and lost because the Magic turned the ball over 19 times while Philly only had 13 turnovers. It made a big difference in the end.

29 - Noah Penda's minutes

French rookie Noah Penda got his first career start for the Magic. He played 29 minutes and scored five points while grabbing seven rebounds, most of which came in the first quarter.

40.9 - Magic shooting percentage

As a team, the Magic struggled to shoot throughout the night, making just 40.9% of their shots from the field. It's hard to win many games like this, but the defense was not able to pick up the slack in the way that it needed to for a win to come out of the outcome.

