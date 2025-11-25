Franz Wagner just posted his best game of the season and one of the best games for his career.



What’s promising from this dominant performance against the Knicks is how Franz did it, destroying mismatch after mismatch as New York dearly missed their premier big wing defender, OG Anunoby.



Wagner had his choice of matchup just about any possession; for whatever reason, the Knicks were not using Mikal Bridges, one of the NBA's other premier big wing defenders, to guard Franz Wagner, preferring to involve Bridges more on the offensive end.



Instead, Franz Wagner had his choice of an all-you-can-eat buffet mostly shuffling between two defenders – a 6ft-4in shooting guard and a 7ft heavy-footed shot-blocking center.



Maybe the Knicks forgot they just let Chef Wagner cook up their defense 10 days earlier.



Chef Wagner cooks Knicks up into barbecue chicken, again

Exhibit A:



In just 3:40 minutes of playtime, roughly 26 partial possessions with Mitchell Robinson defending him,

Franz Wagner scored 23 PTS on 9 FGA with 2 3PM and 1 AST while 3 fouls for 5 FTA as the Magic scored 35 PTS.



In 4:54 minutes of playtime, roughoy 19 partial possessions with Josh Hart defending him,

Franz Wagner posted 9 PTS & 3 AST as the Magic scored 31 PTS.



As Shaq famously said, "barbecue chicken."

Now take into evidence, Exhibit B:





3 Season-Highs with 37 PTS, 7 AST, and 4 3PM



full box score:

37 PTS - 7 AST / 1 TO - 6 REB

impacting +18.2 BPM (!)

scoring 84% TS%

shooting 9/13 2P - 4/6 3P - 7/7 FTA



Wagner‘s been on a tear as the clear number one option for Orlando since Banchero went down, but he’s really been having an equally incredible season all year.



18gp

23 PPG

4 APG (2 TOV)

6 RPG

1 SPG

52% on 12 2PA

35% on 5 3PA

83% on 8 FTA



7gp without Paolo (including @ NY)

25 PPG

7 RPG

4 APG (1 TOV)

1 SPG

52% on 12 2PA

33% on 5 3PA

81% on 9 FTA



The big difference now is his usage has gone up because Orlando‘s other star is unavailable so somebody’s got to pick up the slack.



Another key difference is the hierarchy of roles being more clearly defined; the offense looks more in-sync because everyone knows their roles and frankly, Banchero slows the pace of the endless drive-and-kick system the team otherwise runs to sometimes look for his own shot, so when he's out there, the ball moves a lot quicker.



Critics should remember, though, just because the ball is moving, doesn't mean you'll get a shot than a Paolo Banchero ISO or Post-Up.



One of benefits of this team's team-first two-way depth is there’s so many versatile defenders who can put the ball on the floor, shoot the rock, and create a little bit that you can form a well-balanced two-way lineup in a variety of combinations.



So even when the Magic are missing one or two or even three of their best players or primary offensive creators, they always have multiple dependable options who are ready to plug and play.



With Banchero out, Suggs working his way back in full-time, Wagner and Bane (then Black and da Silva) are left to carry the offensive load.



All are looking like starting caliber players starring in their role, or in Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane's case, straight-up stars.



With more defined roles and order of operations, there’s less unknown about who should hunt shots first and look to pass second.



Everyone gets unleashed a little bit more, expanding their role; this team is built to not only survive but thrive when missing players; the real question is how scary this Magic offense could become for the rest of the league once all of of Orlando's stars get in sync.



Combine a perennial elite defense with an efficient offense, and look out.



