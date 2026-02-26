How To Watch Orlando Magic-Houston Rockets Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic come off an exceptional 3-1 road trip where they served both L.A. teams tough losses by coming up with clutch baskets and game-winning stops on the heels of Saturday’s double-OT loss in Phoenix.

The only negative was point guard Jalen Suggs being forced out of the lineup with a back issue that was first said to be spasms and then altered to indicate a strain. He sat the final three games after starting the first game after the All-Star break in Sacramento but is returning to suit up against Houston.

Orlando will be playing its first home game since Feb. 11, when it lost in surprising fashion to the short-handed Bucks. The Magic continue to lead the Southeast Division, widening their lead this week to a full game over a Miami Heat team it has defeated all four times they’ve played. The Magic rank seventh in the East, a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Houston comes off a lopsided win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday behind a triple-double from Alperen Sengun and a 28-point night from Reed Sheppard, who made seven 3-pointers in a start. The Rockets didn’t have to play any of their starters significant minutes in their 128-97 rout, putting them in a better position to sweep this back-to-back despite traveling to Central Florida for this second leg.

The Rockets are just 3-5 on no rest this season, losing their last two in this situation. Houston is 6-4 this month and can lock up a winning February with a victory here or Saturday in Miami.

The Magic are 6-4 in February following a 6-7 first month of 2026 and have been disappointingly playing .500 ball since about Thanksgiving. However, Orlando has locked up its second winning month of the season since it doesn’t play again until hosting East-leading Detroit on March 1.

Franz Wagner, who returned for a pair of games prior to the break, was ruled out for at least the next three weeks due to ankle soreness.

The Magic are an impressive 18-10 at Kia Center. They have a 12-8 mark against Western Conference opposition. Houston is 16-14 on the road and 15-5 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Rockets at Magic

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 26, 7:40 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), Sportstalk 790 (Rockets)

Magic look to avoid second straight season sweep vs. Houston

The Houston Rockets (36-21) visit the Orlando Magic (31-26) for the second matchup between these teams, which played a memorable game in Houston on Nov. 16. Sengun forced OT with a hook at the buzzer and the Rockets ended up with a 117-113 win after the extra five minutes, riding a 35-point night from Kevin Durant.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 29 points as his team fell to 7-7, resulting in the fourth straight defeat at the hands of Houston. The Rockets swept last season’s meetings, winning 116-108 in Orlando and 97-84 prior to that at home. The Magic’s last win over Houston came at Kia Center on Oct. 25, 2023 in a 116-86 rout.

The Rockets lead the all-time series 42-32 dating back to 1989-90, which doesn’t count their NBA Finals sweep back in 1995.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Rockets -3.5 (-108), Magic +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Rockets -155 Magic +130

Total: 215.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Tari Eason

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Amen Thompson

F/G Kevin Durant

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Back Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

ROCKETS

Jae’Sean Tate: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Steven Adams: Out - Left Ankle Surgery

Fred VanVleet: Out - Right Knee ACL Repair

Tristen Newton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero on outlasting the Lakers last time out: “It was just a great win, hell of a trip and we’ve got to take this momentum back home to Orlando and just build off of this stretch."