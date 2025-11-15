5 plays this Paolo-less Magic offense can rely on for shot creation

Paolo Banchero stormed into the Garden on his 23rd birthday ready to take over the basketball world, and the basketball gods gifted him with a kick to the groin.



The realities of injuries in sports are a bit unfair at times, but only a moment away at all times.



Knowing key players can go down at any moment as well as anyone, how will the rest of this Magic roster respond to their new hierarchy of roles?



Here's FIVE actions the Orlando Magic can rely on for reliable offense sans Paolo Banchero, on top of the Double Drag set that has proven to be effective in recent weeks:

1. The Wagner - Carter Connection (P&R/DHO)

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;



Franz paired with a strong screener is as reliable of shot creation as this team can ask for, and lucky for Orlando, they have multiple bigs who know a thing or two about setting proper screens.



Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. have established chemistry in the pick-and-roll with years of experience – not only does this set work, it works consistently.



Anytime Orlando needs a bucket, this is the team's most reliable form of offense to create it with Paolo unavailable.



2. The Desmond Bane - Wendell Carter Two-Man Game (P&R/DHO)

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;

Desmond Bane has begun to carve out his own chemistry in the two-man game with Wendell Carter Jr.



Bane is finding Carter on wraparound dumpoff passes, hitting him with lobs, kicking out to him for three, especially after Desmond drives into the paint and draws the eyes of the defense.



Bane's gravity on and off the ball is its own threat to the defense wherever he's positioned on the court.



Desmond Bane can pull-up for three at any moment, threatening to pull multiple defenders out onto the perimeter.



Using Bane on-ball to orchestrate offense leverages the defense to pay extra attention to the ball and, ideally, less attention to everyone else.



Bane scan beat you with the decelerating drive, a mean middy pull-up, a clean floater, or a smooth finish at the rim; and when he doesn't look to score himself, he's bending the defense to find the open man beyond the arc, rolling to the rim, or lurking baseline in the dunker spot.

3. Zoom actions get shooters on the move with extra space

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;

Zoom is a catch-all term for metropolis-named actions like Chicago, Miami, Orlando that all involve some combination of one off-ball player running off two screens in a row receiving a handoff from one of the screeners.



Orlando runs all sorts of Zoom variations, so there's multiple looks the team can get out of these actions.



This sort of set if helpful for shooters who could use the extra space created from screens to not have to self-create that space off the dribble, and its useful if that shooter can pumpfake and drive, burst, decelerate, or explode to the rim, threatening to bend the defense in a variety of ways.



This action can be used for any of Orlando's scorers who can shoot, drive, and create, from Jalen Suggs to Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black, and Jase Richardson.

4. Suggs Handoffs Are Efficient

Nov 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA;

One of Jalen Suggs' most efficient playtypes throughout his career is the handoff, hovering between 1.0-1.1 PPP every season.



Suggs can stop and pop a three on a dime with that extra space from the screen, or he can keep it moving into a drive off the exchange.



This gives Jalen the advantage-creating benefits of a screen with the gravity of his own 3pt shot to maneuver the defense after gaining step to attack, and a head of steam to drive and score or kick.

Breaking down one key action that utilizes Franz Wagner's skillset on and off the ball, creating multiple good looks for the team throughout one possession:



• Horns Flare Franz



Sound ON 🔊 https://t.co/Mw5r0nFT4K pic.twitter.com/zbe0Cd3pXX — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 11, 2022

5. Horns Flare Franz

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA;

In Horns, both screeners set a pick on either side of the ball-handler's man threatening to pop or roll; Horns Flare evolves from the same set with one screener setting a screen for the other, and the other flaring around for a possible catch-and-shoot three-point look, which usually rolls right into a secondary pick-and-roll.



This play utilizes Franz Wagner's all around skillset on and off ball, showing off his movement skills, threatening the C&S 3pt look, and if it isn't there, rolling right into his best set – an on-ball screen with Wendell Carter Jr.



How this one popular NBA action manipulates the defense and creates advantages for the entire offense



How this one popular NBA action manipulates the defense and creates advantages for the entire offense

One Play the Orlando Magic must run into the ground until Banchero is back, for @MagicOnSI:

5 Fun Fact Stats You Need To Know About Desmond Bane's Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner

Will Bane's big shot open the floodgates for this Magic offense? for @HeatMagicOnSI: