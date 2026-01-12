Franz Wagner shares injury update ahead of Magic game in Berlin

The Orlando Magic will get Franz Wagner back on the court very soon.

After missing the last 16 games with a high ankle sprain, Wagner announced that he could be back on the court for the team's next game against the Memphis Grizzlies in his hometown of Berlin.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel good. I’ve been working really hard the last couple of weeks to get back as soon as I can and hopefully that’ll be in Berlin but regardless of if I play or not, it’s going to be just a true full circle moment I think for Moe (Wagner) and I," Franz Wagner said.

"You know, growing up, going as little kids to that gym to watch the pros play, and now bringing an NBA game there is pretty special for us. We’re just going to try and enjoy every second of it. Take it all in and just appreciate the opportunity.”

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner looks on against the San Antonio Spurs. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner could return against Grizzlies in Berlin

Wagner suffered the ankle sprain last month against the New York Knicks and the team has struggled without him, going 8-8 in those games. Now, he hopes to give the Magic a big boost in the starting lineup.

The Magic got Franz's brother Moe back on the court in the team's latest win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moe scored eight points while grabbing two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes on the court in the win.

“Just the joy of playing the game. I said that in, the pregame, like, just to be able to [get the] privilege and the honor to be out there again after being out for so long," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Moe's return to the court.

"Our guys embraced that, to talk about that before the game. Like, it’s a privilege to get out here and play, not a right. And so, he took advantage of that, the crowd’s energy towards Moe (Wagner) helped us out, and that’s why we say we have some of the best fans in the NBA because of that, and that lifted our guy's spirits., you know, tonight.”

Now that Moe is back, the team needs his brother Franz to join him soon in order to get the Magic closer to full strength.

Tipoff between the Grizzlies and Magic is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET from inside Uber Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

