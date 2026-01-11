The Orlando Magic crawled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans, earning a 128-118 win. It was a complete game from Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black. But where the game changed was on the defensive end.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Oh, how the tables turn!

Jan 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Over the Magic's last 15 games, they've been one of the worst fourth quarter teams in the NBA. They have blown several big leads to Utah, Portland, Brooklyn and, most recently, Philadelphia.

However, Orlando was the team that had to fight back. It fell behind 11 with under three minutes left in the third. Through three fames, the struggling Pelicans were shooting 64.4 percent shooting and 57.9 percent (11-19) from 3-point range. They were on pace to have one of their best offensive games of the season.

In the final quarter, though, the Magic's defense tightened the screws. And Orlando's co-stars -- Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane -- plus Anthony Black fueled a 28-10 Magic surge that led to its 10-point win.

The Magic defense was far more physical and disruptive in the fourth quarter, allowing them to shift momentum and put New Orleans on its heels. The three B's combined to score 28 of the team's 37 points in the frame, limiting New Orleans to just 20 points on 38.1 percent shooting.

Have yourself an afternoon, Goga!

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze reacts to his technical foul in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Magic backup big Goga Bitadze made his first start of the season with Wendell Carter Jr. missing the afternoon with a hip injury.

Bitadze was outstanding, all things considered. He finished with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but brought down 13 rebounds -- five offensive -- with three steals and two blocks across 32 minutes. The Georgian did the little things on the glass, as a screener and as a deterrant around the rim.

After recording 15 last season, Bitadze's 14-point, 13-rebound performance was his first double-double this year.

Moe Wagner returns!

Jan 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) celebrates after scoring with guard Jase Richardson (11) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Welcome back Moe Wagner! It's been 386 days since the 7-footer's been in the lineup for the Magic. He checked in late in the first quarter to a rousing ovation, and was pretty impactful in just 10 minutes.

Wagner tallied eight points, two rebounds and two assists on 3-of-7 shooting. He missed a pair of triples, but converted on two three-point plays and brought the requisite energy and spark that endears himself to Magic faithful.

There was some rust, but he will shake that off as time goes on.

