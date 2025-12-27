The 17-14 Orlando Magic play host to the red hot 22-8 Denver Nuggets tonight.



Nikola Jokic shouldn't be too much too worry about – he's only averaging a 30pt triple double on historical high-volume efficiency through thirty games and coming off a light Christmas Day performance of 56 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists, and 2 blocks on 90% True Shooting Percentage.



How will Orlando bounce back from its worst loss of the year on a second night of a back to back?

1. Let it rain from deep, AB

Dec 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Despite the team's up-and-down play in this 5-game stretch without Franz Wagner, Anthony Black has been on an absolute tear individually

.



AB is dropping 21 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 1 steal while shooting 43% 3P% on 6 3PA per game in that span.



With the Magic missing two of its primary scoring creators in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, the team desperately needs a third creator to step up, and Black has done just that. If anything, Black has been Orlando's most aggressive and effective scorer and shooter the past few games, doing a lot of his damage on drives and in catch-and-shoots on corner threes.



Black is up to 16 makes on 40 tries from the corner, giving him a 40% corner 3P% that rates second on the team to Tristan da Silva's 43.2% on 44 tries.



The Magic creating and taking more good looks from deep than normal for Black and its best shooters is one way to even the gap behind the most effective offense in the NBA this season.

2. Win rebounding, free throw, and turnover margin

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend on Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images



Denver's #1 ranked offense rates highly in three areas – 1st in scoring efficiency, 3rd at not turning the ball over, and 8th at drawing free throws.



The only area Orlando knows in advance it has the advantage is winning the rebounding margin, where the Magic rank 4th in DREB% to the Nuggets rating 20th in OREB%.



Orlando's best chance to win possessions on defense is boxing out on the defensive glass; securing the first rebound off a miss is key to prevent second chance points and finish the defensive possession for a stop.



When Orlando's on offense, they have two advantages in the four factors – the Magic rate 10th at not turning the ball over and 2nd at drawing fouls, while Denver rates 2nd-to-last at forcing turnovers and 8th at defending without fouling.



Denver has the advantage on the offensive glass, rating 1st to Orlando's 10th-place standing.



Winning the rebounding margin on defense to force stops and on offense to create second chances, is Orlando's best path to finding extra points on the four factor margins. Winning the turnover battle and free throw battle are two more paths to victory for Orlando to focus in on.



3. Feed Wendell Carter Jr. to get him going as a scorer

Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wendell Carter Jr. sneakily plays well in this marquee big man matchup against Jokic.



Despite the loss 9 days ago, Wendell racked up season highs in two stats, finding a rhythm from deep:



Wendell dropped a season-high 26 PTS and drilled a career high 4 3PM, all while pulling down 9 boards and racking up 2 blocks and 1 steal.



Carter isn't afraid to back down, box out, or strong shoulder shimmy against Jokic. Wendell can score on him in ones, outwork him on the glass, stretch him out of the paint as a 3pt shooter to remove his size advantage near the rim, and give him some trouble on the defensive end, which is more than most can say.



Break out the Bane-Carter pick-and-pop and handoff game as often as possible; getting Jokic to waste energy running around defense doesn't hurt, either.



By no means is anyone stopping Jokic from transforming into his super saiyan self, but Orlando having one of the few big men in the league who can slow the Joker down on offense while making him work on defense gives them a chance to counter Nikola's offensive creation with a high level of two-way impact that few other teams possess.