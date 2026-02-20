How Franz-less Magic take care of business in Sacramento

The 28-25 Orlando Magic visit the 12-44 Sacramento Kings tonight.

The Kings look to overcome two massive hurdles on the injury front – Domantas Sabonis and Zach Lavine have been ruled out with season-ending surgeries.

The Magic have been dealt some tough news of their own, with star forward Franz Wagner being declared out at least three weeks for more recovery time for his ankle.

How will Orlando overcome the news of missing its leaders while taking advantage of the Kings missing two of their own?

3 Keys to a #MagicWin

1. Don't foul on defense

Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) grabs the rebound during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Kings don't rate highly in any of the four factors, but they technically are higher than Orlando in one – Sacramento draws fouls at the 19th-best rate, while Orlando's defense gives up the 25th most fouls.



With DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook looking like Sacramento's main ball-handlers tonight, the two guards will look to attack the rack, pump fake the middy, and draw whistles throughout.



Orlando must defend the Kings backcourt without fouling, forcing the two Kings guards to beat them with jump shots; something DeRozan specializes in, but that outcome is still better than sending the guards to the line.



Begging both Kings guards to beat you from three is the best choice, as neither specializes in 3pt shooting.

2. Attack the paint

Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Kings frontcourt leaves defense to be desired, with few to no rim protectors to worry about.



Orlando's downhill driving attack of Banchero, Bane, Black, and Suggs should be on high alert to penetrate the paint as often as possible, racking up as many easy looks at the rim and free throw attempts as possible.



With Franz out, Orlando will be missing one of its strongest drivers, but the Magic still have plenty of ball-handling options to get the job done against the Kings defense thats also missing its starting center in Sabonis.

3. Let Loose Super Bomberman Suggs

Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs is reaching a new level since his return from injury.



Suggs is nearly hitting a 5x5 and a triple double every time he takes the floor; if his teammates hit more open threes and dunks, he'd probably hit double digit assists every night out.



Suggs has developed into this team's point guard on top of being the face of the defense; the energy Suggs brings is invaluable to a team that relies on that energy to spark defensive turnovers.



Jalen Suggs turning those turnovers into points on the other end so consistently is the bedrock of what this Magic team does best.



Unleashing Suggs and Orlando's best shooters in Bane and Black from deep with as many 3pt bombs as possible could be the sparkplug this offense needs.