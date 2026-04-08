How Paolo can take Tracy McGrady's advice to play more like LeBron

Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady let his thoughts fly on his new podcast "Cousins" with co-host Vince Carter, sharing words of wisdom to current Magic star, Paolo Banchero.

The Magic's former face of the franchise notices ways he thinks Banchero can affect the game in similar ways as LeBron James as a downhill tank playmaking force of nature.

McGrady wants Banchero to sit down and watch film on how LeBron uses his strengths to create advantages for himself and his teammates to take his game to the next level.

Paolo is the NBA’s #1 3PT creator



Magic players make 47% 3P% off Paolo kickouts



“the playmaking, vision, instincts, awareness, and ability to play w/in schemes the coaching staff wants to play (stand out)” - @Josh_Cohen_NBA on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/RwPAcTXqm6 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 9, 2026

T-Mac thinks Paolo should be setting the tone for his team

Mar 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former NBA players Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter react before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

McGrady didn't hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts on Banchero, but it clearly wasn't misplaced criticism as much as blunt truths that T-Mac feels could take Paolo's game up a notch.

Here's an excerpt of McGrady's conversation with Carter, via the Cousins Podcast:

He should be abusing anybody that is in front of him and setting the tone for his team.



If you are generating those type of fouls for your team and getting the other team in foul trouble, you are making the make adjustments for you, and probably taking their primary defender off of you, now it is easy pickins.





(plus open shots, now Desmond Bane is more dangerous, added Vince)



Exactly, now you are opening everything up for everybody else. But he has to play that way, and he has the ability to do that.



I do not want the settling for the threes... if you are open, shoot it, but if you are struggling, do not settle for it – go inside...



This is not me getting on Paolo, what I am saying – I know there is another level that needs to be unlocked for him and for his team. Tracy McGrady

Vince Carter jumped in, saying, "we are seeing some of that. When I see him play, and he goes downhill, I go – that's it right there. Sometimes you can tell, he's made a conscious effort – I'm getting downhill and playing bully ball."

McGrady started demanding more from Paolo like Kobe Bryant in a joke commercial.

More, more, more consistently. More consistently.



Do not hang at the 3pt line, play in that mid post.



Nobody can guard this man. Do you know how hard it is when somebody is that big, that strong, and when you get them on the hip, how hard that is to guard? Ask LeBron! When you get on LeBron hip, it is a basket, or it is a foul.



Paolo has that same ability. And I want him to watch Bron film, and I hope he sees this – Watch Bron Film and really internalize how he is using his body...



If he runs in transition, it will be a different Magic team. Tracy McGrady

Vince Carter added, "I would like to add Giannis (tape to that film watch)"

"I hope he sees this. Watch LeBron's film!"@Tmac_213 has some very strong words of advice for Paolo Banchero. 👀



"You know how hard it is when somebody is that big, that strong, and when you get them on the hip, how hard that is to guard? Ask LeBron! ... Paolo has that same… pic.twitter.com/tGZ9cYmGyA — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) April 7, 2026

T-Mac hits the nail on the head with Vince on the idea that Banchero moving downhill, playing with a rim-attacking mindset as a walking mismatch, would take his game and the team's level of play to another stratosphere.

But is it just Banchero's mindset limiting downhill assertiveness, how much is it the defenses he faces loading the paint?

Defenses gameplan for this by packing the paint, as noted by Vince, as if they are already building a wall to prepare for a Giannis or LeBron to run their way through it.

Orlando getting its best scorers, shooters, defenders, and decision-makers back from injury will help surround Banchero with the team's best weapons to counter that packed paint with spacing, because otherwise the gaps for Banchero to drive are slim to none.

The Magic have found off-ball ways to use Banchero more efficiently while asking him to exert effort by getting him downhill in semi-transition, early post-positioning on fast breaks, using him as a roller in P&R and DHOs, and seeing him crash the glass for offensive boards.

One thing is true – Banchero can take his game and efficiency to another level if he becomes the most aggressive 6'10" 250lb ball-handling point forward in the league, looking to attack the rack first, finish and draw fouls on the way, with one eye looking for the open man if and when the defense collapses.

Once those open men start hitting more open shots, the seas will begin to part for Banchero, creating more balance for the team; until then, he's forced to do a lot of the heavy lifting with all ten eyes on defense watching his every move.

Banchero on the move is a tough player to guard for any one defender, if Orlando can help Paolo find looks on the move within the offense as much as possible, that will help him pick his spots and rack up easy points in the process.

Whether it's studying film work and practicing body movements, gaining or losing weight to alter levels of strength in exchange for flexibility and explosion, fine-tuning touch on skills like midrange shooting or finishing at the rim, each individual development area normally takes an entire off-season to upgrade, so expecting all of them to happen at once is a stretch – but, working on and ideally fixing or improving one of these attributes every summer is expected.

Annual, daily development is the goal for any player, especially stars who want to be truly great.

Banchero ironing out the details of his game, playing with a healthy supporting cast while starting each game with a mindset of tearing down every rim in his path is a good start.