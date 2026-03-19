How To Watch Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Following a season-long seven-game win streak, the rollercoaster ride the Orlando Magic have been embarked upon all season has yielded a downturn, putting them in jeopardy of a third straight defeat.

The Magic are currently sixth in the East, a half-game back of Toronto, and lead the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks by a half-game in the Southeast Division. Every game counts, especially since Orlando is just 1.5 games ahead of the 76ers, who at No. 9, would currently participate in a play-in elimination game right off the bat against the Charlotte Hornets if the playoffs began today.

The Hornets are the No. 10 seed and would need a team to hit the skids in addition to making a run themselves in order to avoid opening the postseason on the road. Charlotte has used a 9-3 run over its last dozen games to climb above .500 and gain separation from Milwaukee as it looks to participate in a contest past Game 82 since 2016.

Charlotte opened a seven-game homestand that features visits from the Grizzlies, Kings, Knicks, 76ers and Celtics after this Magic game by blowing out Miami. The Hornets routed the Heat 136-106 on Tuesday, getting 30 points and 13 rebounds from LaMelo Ball.

Orlando has dropped games to Atlanta and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, teams that continue to own the NBA’s longest win streaks. They were diced up cousins by Nickeil Alexander-Walker (41 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (40 points) in back-to-back games, so the Magic are at least they’re done with that family as they move on to try and avoid just their third skid of three or more contests all season.

Orlando is 7-3 in March despite the continued absence of Franz Wagner and Anthony Black. Another starter, Wendell Carter Jr., will be out due to a mild rib contusion.

Orlando is 16-16 on the road and 24-20 against Eastern Conference foes, coming in 9-6 in Southeast Division games. Charlotte is a Southeast-best 10-5 against its division, has gone 21-22 against Eastern Conference competition and is 15-17 at home.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Hornets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 19, 7:10 p.m. EST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WFNZ (Hornets)

Underdog Magic look to avoid third straight loss vs. Hornets

The Orlando Magic (38-30) visit the Charlotte Hornets (35-34) in the fourth and final matchup between these teams this season.

The Magic are hoping to pick up a split of the season series, having dropped consecutive games in blowout fashion 124-97 (Jan. 22) and 120-105 (Dec. 26). Both of those games were at Kia Center, but the Magic did extend their run of success at Spectrum Center to 6-1 with a 123-107 conquest when these teams met on Oct. 30.

Orlando has dominated the series since 2022-23, winning 11 of 15. Charlotte is looking to win the season series for the first time since 2021-22.

The Magic own a 67-62 lead on the Hornets in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hornets -5.5 (-112), Magic +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Hornets -218, Magic +180

Total: 227.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Goga Bitadze

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

HORNETS

F Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate



G LaMelo Ball

G Kon Knueppel

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out - Left Rib Mild Contusion

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

HORNETS

Tidjane Salaun: Out - Left Calf Strain

Liam McNeeley: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Tosan Evboumwan: Out - G League (Two-way)

PJ Hall: Out - G League (Two-way)

Antonio Reeves: Out - G League (Two-way)