How To Watch Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Jalen Suggs’ return to the lineup didn’t do much to help turn the tide as the Orlando Magic lost its third straight game, even though it was nice to have him back out there. Despite the point guard returning from a knee contusion to play his second game of 2026, the Magic trailed the majority of the game, fell behind by as many as 18 points and lost 119-105.

Orlando arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday to snow and will look to avoid matching its season-long run of futility through a fourth straight loss.

Cleveland has been without former All-Star Darius Garland but has won five of six and has moved 2.5 games ahead of the Magic in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic have slipped back into a tie with the Miami Heat for the Southeast Division lead.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 26, 7:10 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cavs), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTAM (Cavs), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Cavs look to continue great run vs. Orlando

The Orlando Magic (23-21) visit the Cleveland Cavs (27-20) while in a tailspin as they continue a stretch of games against quality competition featuring six games against five teams currently above .500.

Cleveland lost key guys in the offseason and has also dealt with injuries, but they're making a move towards a top-four seed in the East and enter this with a 14-10 record at home as they wrap up a home-and-home against the Magic.

Orlando is 9-12 in road games and 15-16 against the East. Cleveland is 18-13 within the conference.

The Cavs and Magic will play in Orlando once more on March 11 and conclude their regular-season matchups on March 24 at Rocket Arena. The Magic dropped two of three against the Cavs last season and are just 4-11 over the last 15 matchups.

Cleveland’s recent dominance has given it a 68-62 series lead over Orlando dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -1.5 (+100), Cavaliers +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Cavaliers -112, Magic -108

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CAVALIERS

F Dean Wade

F Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

G Donovan Mitchell

G Jaylon Tyson

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

CAVALIERS

Darius Garland: Out - Right Great Toe Strain

De’Andre Hunter: Questionable - Right Knee Soreness

Sam Merrill: Questionable - Right Hand Sprain

Max Strus: Out - Left Foot Surgery, Jones Fracture

Chris Livingston: Out -G League (Two-way)

Luke Travers: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Jalen Suggs: “It stinks that he’s got to be on the minutes restriction because of the energy, tenacity, toughness that he brings to the table, but that part of the process that we’re going to continue to work through right now."

More Orlando Magic Stories