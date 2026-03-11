Magic's Recently Dominant Defense Needs to Corral Cavaliers' Harden, Mitchell
The NBA moves pretty fast, if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.
On the night of February 7, 2026, James Harden made his Cavaliers debut, dropping 23 PTS alongside his new Cleveland backcourtmate Donovan Mitchell, who scored 35 PTS, in a win over Russell Westbrook's Sacramento Kings.
Since that first game with his new team, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of 5 East teams to win 9 games, joining the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the Charlotte Hornets , and the Orlando Magic.
Since that Feb 7 date, Orlando rates as the 5th-best team in the league with a +8.4 point differential, while Cleveland rates 9th with a +6.9 point differential; the Magic and Cavs both have 9-4 records.
In a marquee potential playoff preview matchup with the Magic rolling on 4-game winning streak; what keys should Orlando focus on to take down their new-look bearded playoff rival?
3 Keys to a Magic Win
1. Cut the beard off; single coverage, tough shots, no fouls
Averaging 19 points and 8 assists to 3 turnovers while shooting 58% eFG% from the field and launching just under 7 threes per game at 44% 3P% clip, James Harden has shown up and shown out exactly as advertised for this Cleveland Cavaliers offense.
The Cavs added a natural playmaker to set up their play-finishing big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, unlocking another level of shot opportunities as lob threats and pick-and-rollers playing off Harden at point, along with threes galore for any luck spot up shooters surrounding them at the time.
Mitchell is able to focus on scoring and shooting first, allowing his read-and-react playmaking to be secondary with Harden's presence on the floor, allowing both players to play to their strengths at this point in their careers.
While Garland was a special talent when available with high long-term potential, the Cavs dropped a ready-made always-humming offensive engine into their system in Harden, and the car's been running smoothly ever since, with Harden providing a bit more reliability to be available on a day-to-day basis.
Defending this much complementary talent whether staggered or together throughout 48 minutes is no easy task for any defense and takes a full team's effort of not fouling while rotating everywhere to force the Cavs stars into tough pull-up twos away from the rim.
Don't double and don't foul unless you're looking to enjoy a parade of Cavs throwing down alley-oop lobs, raining threes and drawing frees.
Forcing the Cavs stars to beat you with tough midrange shots is better than letting them create dunks and threes for good shooters and strong play-finishers and better than letting them create free throws and shots around the rim for themselves.
2. Keep the best defense since Feb 7th playing hard
Orlando has played some of its best ball of the season these last few weeks, ranking 1st in defense over their last 13 games by forcing tough shots (2nd eFG%) on top of their regular behavior of forcing turnovers (12th TOV%) and securing defensive rebounds. (10th ORB%)
The Magic's 15th-rated offense in that span is playing safe with the ball and drawing fouls at elite rates, ranking 5th in both categories.
Cleveland's offense since the Harden trade has been borderline immaculate, rating 4th overall and Top-10 in every four factor.
The Cavaliers' defense is pretty good (10th-14th) across the board, except for one area – on the defensive glass. (26th)
Paolo Banchero has taken a huge leap as an offensive rebounder as the season goes on; Banchero plus Wendell Carter Jr. and Orlando's bigs should crash the glass tonight to make the Cavs poor rebounders pay, though the Magic's offensive rebounding rate isn't any better.
Orlando's offense needs to continue to play safe with the ball and attack the guards to create mismatches, tire them out, and draw fouls.
The Magic's Defense struggles with defending without fouling, but has to prioritize single coverage without fouls while defending two whistle-friendly star guards like Mitchell and Harden.
Orlando's been able to force tough shots in this stretch, partially from the extra effort defense they're seeing by Banchero guarding opposing wing stars, along with Suggs' normal contribution on that end.
Focing Cavs stars into tough deep 2pt shots without doubling or fouling is the key to the game.
3. Keep running offense through the stars
Orlando's offense has found its groove running offense through the hands of its best available stars.
Most recently, that's been Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane, with a sprinkle of Tristan da Silva.
The Magic should attack Cleveland's backcourt relentlessly; while the guards are offensive stars, they are mismatches trying to guard most of Orlando's ball-handlers.
Run Harden and Mitchell through screens, around screens, around the perimeter; make them work to tire them out on both ends; draw them on switches if needed to hunt the matchup specifically.
Keeping hunting shots for the best scorers, plays for the strong-screening play-finishers, and threes for the best shooters by initiating offense through the team's best decision-making scoring creators.
