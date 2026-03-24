How To Watch Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic come off a brutal loss to an Indiana Pacers team that hadn’t won since before the All-Star break, so they’ll now take their longest losing streak of the season to Cleveland into the second night of a back-to-back.

Jalen Suggs, who missed the Pacers loss due to an illness, has already been ruled out. Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac will also remain out.

This skid has dropped the Magic from the No. 5 spot in the East to eighth, a half-game up on the Miami Heat for ninth, which dooms whoever ends up there to a play-in elimination game right off the bat. The Charlotte Hornets are currently 10th, a single game behind Orlando.

The Magic enter Tuesday’s action 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the Southeast Division lead and two games behind the Toronto Raptors for fifth in the East. All the teams from 5-to-10 are separated by three games with 10 to 11 remaining.

Cleveland is sitting pretty as the No. 4 seed but hopes to move up to No. 3 with a strong finish and either the Celtics or Knicks hitting a lull. Since they play each other one more time there’s a shot to catch one, but the Cavs don’t hold tiebreaker against either one so they have little room for error.

The Cavs are double-digit favorites here and come off a 3-0 road trip where they defeated the Bucks, Bulls and Pelicans without Jarrett Allen. This is the beginning of a three-game homestand that will see the Miami Heat come through for games on Wednesday and Friday.

Orlando is 7-6 in March, 16-17 on the road and 24-22 against Eastern Conference foes. The Cavs are 22-13 at home and 28-17 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 24, 8:10 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: NBC, Peacock

FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WTAM (Cavaliers)

Underdog Magic look to avoid sixth straight loss

The Orlando Magic (38-33) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) in an Eastern Conference matchup between teams playing for the fourth and final time unless they reunite in the playoffs.

Orlando won the most recent matchup in another nationally televised game on March 11, surviving 128-122 at Kia Center. The Magic got 35 points from Desmond Bane, whose late 3-pointer helped provide separation on a night where James Harden and Donovan Mitchell combined for 55 points.

The Magic’s win snapped a two-game skid since the Cavs won the first two matchups 122-82 (Feb. 25) and 120-109 (Nov. 1). Last season’s games finished with the Cavs winning two of three, while the prior season culminated in a 2-2 split. Cleveland has won 10 of 15 over Orlando since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Cavs are up 69-63 on Orlando in the all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Magic won the first matchup ever on Nov. 8, 1989 but lost nine of the next 10. Cleveland won 17 straight games against the Magic between Feb. 2013-April 2017.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Cavs -10.5 (-115), Magic +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Cavs -470, Magic +360

Total: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jevon Carter

G Desmond Bane

CAVS

G/F Sam Merrill

F Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Illness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

CAVS

Jarrett Allen: Out - Right Knee Tendonitis

Jaylon Tyson: Out - Left Great Toe Bone Bruise

Craig Porter Jr.: Out - Left Groin Sprain

Tyrese Proctor: Probable - Right Quad Strain

Olivier Sarr: Out - G League (Two-way)

Tristan Enaruna: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero on loss to Indiana and final play: “I thought both of them jumped into me with their body but they were both straight up, you know? So, it could’ve been a foul, but it wasn’t. And yeah, it was a tough one… We don’t really have time to hang our head."