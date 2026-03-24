How Bane & Banchero Magic Bounce Back with Cavaliers Big Man Out

Since James Harden's first game with the Cavaliers on Feb 7th, Cleveland has a 13-6 record with the 9th-best point differential (+6.5 PD) in the league, while the Orlando Magic have a 12-9 record with the 14th-best point differential (+3.0 PD) in that stretch.

The Cavaliers' offense has reached nuclear levels with two complete All-NBA level offensive engines running the show, putting everyone in their natural roles with Harden playmaking, Mitchell scoring, and Mobley defending and play-finishing, forming the 3rd-best offense with the 5th-best shooting efficiency and 6th-lowest turnover percentage, a good shot creation good decision making machine under Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Magic have ridden the roller-coaster of the NBA to its extremes, riding high on a 7-game winning streak before losing five in a row, despite being close and competitive throughout against tough outs.

Coming off a bad loss to the lowly Pacers, how can Banchero and Bane help Orlando break this 5-game skid?

The 2018 Chris Paul - James Harden - Dantoni Rockets are proof of concept for the new-look Cavs



First call Kenny Atkinson made after the Garland - Harden trade?



Mike Dantoni



"James was at the pinnacle of his powers in Houston" - @SpinDavies on Learning Basketball @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/AvDY7hfyaq — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 7, 2026

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Force Cavs stars into tough twos without fouling

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Just two weeks ago, Orlando beat this Harden Cavs team to go on a 5-game winning streak.



While Harden popped off for 30 PTS on 5 3PM and 8 AST/4 TO, the Magic found success on defense by forcing Mitchell into tough shots, holding him to 9/24 FG.



With Jalen Suggs listed OUT this time around along with Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still hurt, defensive pressure on stars will be harder than normal; Orlando containing Mitchell and Harden as scorers without double-teaming and without fouling, contesting while encouraging deep-twos is priority number one.

2. With Jarrett Allen still out, Attack the Rack

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket beside Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Orlando found success last time attacking the paint, with the Cavaliers missing big man Jarrett Allen; they should keep the same strategy ready to go again.



While Mobley is a defensive anchor unicorn in his own right, Cleveland missing Allen makes them vulnerable at the rim for drives and rebounds.



The Magic's physical and pain delivering stars in Banchero and Bane should attack the Cavs' weakened frontcourt as early and often as possible to rack up drives, fouls, kickouts, and second chance putbacks.

3. Drive the North-South Bane Train

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane dropped 35 PTS the last time these two teams met while only taking 3 3PM, hitting two.



Bane found success attacking the gaps in the open paint, drawing 10 FTA, drilling nine at the line, and scoring ten twos on 16 2PA.



Creating looks for his teams as a downhill driver who hunts contact first and asks questions later is how Bane bends the defends while leveraging his 3pt gravity as a ready-to-fire counter.