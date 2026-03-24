How Bane & Banchero Magic Bounce Back with Cavaliers Big Man Out
In this story:
Since James Harden's first game with the Cavaliers on Feb 7th, Cleveland has a 13-6 record with the 9th-best point differential (+6.5 PD) in the league, while the Orlando Magic have a 12-9 record with the 14th-best point differential (+3.0 PD) in that stretch.
The Cavaliers' offense has reached nuclear levels with two complete All-NBA level offensive engines running the show, putting everyone in their natural roles with Harden playmaking, Mitchell scoring, and Mobley defending and play-finishing, forming the 3rd-best offense with the 5th-best shooting efficiency and 6th-lowest turnover percentage, a good shot creation good decision making machine under Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.
The Magic have ridden the roller-coaster of the NBA to its extremes, riding high on a 7-game winning streak before losing five in a row, despite being close and competitive throughout against tough outs.
Coming off a bad loss to the lowly Pacers, how can Banchero and Bane help Orlando break this 5-game skid?
3 Keys to a Magic Win
1. Force Cavs stars into tough twos without fouling
Just two weeks ago, Orlando beat this Harden Cavs team to go on a 5-game winning streak.
While Harden popped off for 30 PTS on 5 3PM and 8 AST/4 TO, the Magic found success on defense by forcing Mitchell into tough shots, holding him to 9/24 FG.
With Jalen Suggs listed OUT this time around along with Anthony Black and Franz Wagner still hurt, defensive pressure on stars will be harder than normal; Orlando containing Mitchell and Harden as scorers without double-teaming and without fouling, contesting while encouraging deep-twos is priority number one.
2. With Jarrett Allen still out, Attack the Rack
Orlando found success last time attacking the paint, with the Cavaliers missing big man Jarrett Allen; they should keep the same strategy ready to go again.
While Mobley is a defensive anchor unicorn in his own right, Cleveland missing Allen makes them vulnerable at the rim for drives and rebounds.
The Magic's physical and pain delivering stars in Banchero and Bane should attack the Cavs' weakened frontcourt as early and often as possible to rack up drives, fouls, kickouts, and second chance putbacks.
3. Drive the North-South Bane Train
Desmond Bane dropped 35 PTS the last time these two teams met while only taking 3 3PM, hitting two.
Bane found success attacking the gaps in the open paint, drawing 10 FTA, drilling nine at the line, and scoring ten twos on 16 2PA.
Creating looks for his teams as a downhill driver who hunts contact first and asks questions later is how Bane bends the defends while leveraging his 3pt gravity as a ready-to-fire counter.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK