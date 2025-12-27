How To Watch Orlando Magic-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic looked like they didn’t have their legs under them in their return to Central Florida after splitting a four-game Western swing after holding on for a 110-106 win in Portland on Tuesday. The Charlotte Hornets took advantage, pulling out a 120-105 upset win by holding Orlando to 40 percent shooting and an 11-for-35 effort from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets were the first team the Magic saw on that aforementioned trip and handled business at Ball Arena in playing rude host. Denver overcame an early deficit thanks to a dominant 43-22 second-quarter edge, rolling to a 126-115 win behind 32 points from Jamal Murray and a Nikola Jokic triple-double (23 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists).

Despite missing key starters Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs in addition to a few reserves missing time, Jamahl Mosley’s team did enough on the trip to emerge 2-2 and they’ll look to win the final home game of 2025 before wrapping up the calendar year in Toronto and Indiana.

Denver is a brilliant 12-3 at home and comes off a Christmas night 142-138 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to improve to 8-10 over its last 10 games. The Nuggets are opening an odyssey of a seven-game trip that extends to Jan. 7 in Boston.

Vitals - How to Watch Nuggets at Magic

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 27, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Altitude Sports and Entertainment (Nuggets)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KKSE (Nuggets)

Orlando looks to close out 2025 home schedule with victory

The Orlando Magic (17-14) host the Denver Nuggets (22-8) in the final home date of 2025. Coming off a disappointing loss to Charlotte at Kia Center, the Magic are now 10-6 at home this season and 21-22 in ‘25 when you include a postseason run that included a play-in round conquest of the Atlanta Hawks and their lone playoff win over the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Orlando is 2-4 over its last six and in danger of dropping consecutive games for the second time in as many weeks after avoiding back-to-back losses since Oct 29 prior to losing their NBA Cup semifinal vs. New York in Las Vegas and the Dec. 18 visit to Denver.

Denver has won three in a row over the Magic and is 22-7 against them since 2012. The Nuggets are just 1-3 over their last four inside Kia Center, snapping a skid last season with a 113-100 win on Jan. 19 as Jokic finished with 20 points, 14 boards and 10 assists. Orlando is just 4-8 at home over its last dozen games vs. Denver and now trails the all-time series 38-36.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Nuggets -4.5 (-110), Magic +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nuggets -185, Magic +150

Total: 234.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

NUGGETS

F Peyton Watson

F Spencer Jones

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

NUGGETS

Aaron Gordon: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Cam Johnson: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Christian Braun: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Tamar Bates: Out - Left Foot Surgery

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Doubtful - Left Hip Contusion

Goga Bitadze: Questionable - Left Knee Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Nuggets forward Peyton Watson on the brilliance of center Nikola Jokic: "I’m tired of not being surprised. We can’t continue to just dismiss what this guy does on a night-to-night basis. Bro, it’s unbelievable."

More Orlando Magic Stories