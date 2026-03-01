How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic will look to bounce back from a horrible second half that ended a three-game win streak and spoiled their first home game following the All-Star break.

The Magic haven’t won at Kia Center since Feb. 9 and will test themselves against the Eastern Conference’s top team, who come in 30 games over .500. Orlando did post its first winning record since November thanks to a 6-5 finish, but will be looking to avoid a three-game home losing streak for the first time all season even though the skid would span nearly three full weeks due to the hiatus and a lengthy road trip.

Magic point guard Jalen Suggs returned to the lineup against the Rockets, coming off the bench. He sat the final three games of a four-game roadie after starting the first contest following the All-Star break in Sacramento and didn’t appear on Sunday’s injury report.

The Magic continue to lead the Southeast Division, entering Sunday a half-game up on a Miami Heat team it has defeated all four times they’ve played. The Magic rank seventh in the East, 1,5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons wrapped up a 9-2 February with victories over OKC and Cleveland, the latter in OT. Although Cade Cunningham is an MVP frontrunner, All-Star center Jalen Duren has dominated over the past four games, leading the team in scoring and rebounding each time out with averages of 28.3 points and 14.5 rebounds. Backup big man Isaiah Stewart is wrapping up a suspension.

Magic guard Anthony Black has been ruled out due to a right quad contusion that forced the team to rule him out less than two hours prior to tip. Forward Franz Wagner, who returned for a pair of games prior to the break, was ruled out for at least the next three weeks due to ankle soreness.

Orlando is an impressive 18-11 at Kia Center. It is 19-18 against Eastern Conference foes. Detroit is an awesome 29-7 against Eastern Conference competition and owns the NBA’s top road record (20-7), winning five straight away from home.

Vitals - How to Watch Pistons at Magic

Game date, time and location: Sunday, March 1, 6:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network (Pistons)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic look to snap home skid and Pistons’ five-game road win streak

The Detroit Pistons (44-24) visit the Orlando Magic (31-27) for the third matchup between these teams this season, having split the first two meetings in late October and November.

Detroit rolled 135-116 behind Cunningham’s 30 points and 10 assists, but lost the most recent meeting (Nov. 28) despite Cunningham’s 39-13-11 triple-double. Desmond Bane led the way for the Magic with 37 points. These teams will meet one last time during the regular season in Central Florida on April 6.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Rockets -4.5 (-112), Magic +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Pistons -198 Magic +164

Total: 224.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PISTONS

F Duncan Robinson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren



G Cade Cunningham

G Ausar Thompson

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PISTONS

Isaiah Stewart: Out - League Suspension

Bobi Klintman: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Chaz Lanier: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Isaac Jones.: Out - G League (Two-way)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - RIght Calf Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)