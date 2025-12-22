How To Watch Orlando Magic-Golden State Warriors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic survived a fourth-quarter collapse against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night thanks to Desmond Bane’s last-second layup in overtime, so they’ll be looking to guarantee themselves at least a split on this four-game pre-Christmas West Coast swing against Golden State.

The Magic remains shorthanded, listing point guard Jalen Suggs as ‘doubtful’ despite him being on the trip. Jonathan Isaac did return from a one-game absence in Salt Lake City and no longer appears on the injury report, while Tristan da Silva is ‘questionable’ to return after missing the past few games.

The Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak by surviving a Draymond Green ejection and a late push from the Suns in a 119-116 triumph. Golden State improved to 3-5 in December and 1-2 at home this month. Stephen Curry has been in and out of the lineup the past few weeks but looks to be locking back in, coming off another game where he stepped up when it mattered most down the stretch. The Dubs will close out their three-game homestand with a Christmas contest against the Dallas Mavericks, while Orlando will stop in Portland to close out its trip prior to heading home for the holiday.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Warriors

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 22, 10:10 p.m. EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 95.7 The Game (Warriors)

Magic aim to sweep series from Dubs for second time since 2012-13

The Golden State Warriors (14-15) and Orlando Magic (16-12) close out their season series with the Dubs looking to gain a split after falling in Central Florida at Kia Center on Nov. 18.

The Warriors have held opponents under .500 in four of their eight December games but have lost two of those contests and have found offensive success tough to come by due to turnovers and poor shooting outside of Curry, who has had to do too much. Golden State has been hovering around .500 for over a month now and is looking to even its record at the 30-game mark.

The Magic have struggled on the defensive end over the past week with Suggs unavailable to help set the tone with his ball pressure. He shot 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the 121-113 win in Orlando last month but still pitched in eight assists and made Curry work for his game-high 34 points. Bane led the Magic with 23 points and five steals, while Anthony Black added 21 off the bench. Paolo Banchero was sidelined.

Golden State got 33 points from Jimmy Butler and 12 points, six rebounds and six assists from Green, but failed to land any other player in double-digits in scoring. Orlando won the rebounding battle 43-36 and forced 18 turnovers in controlling a game it led by as many as 15 points.

The Magic swept Golden State in 2022-23 but haven’t won twice in the same season in this series since 2012-13. The Warriors are 18-7 over the past 25 meetings against Orlando and aim to pull even lifetime at 37-37.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-115), Magic +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Warriors -230, Magic +190

Total: 227.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

PROJECTED STARTERS

WARRIORS

F Jimmy Butler

F Draymond Green

C Quentin Post

G Stephen Curry

G Moses Moody

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

WARRIORS

Seth Curry: Out - Left Glute Injury Management

Al Horford: Out - Right Sciatic Nerve Irritation

MAGIC

Tristan da Silva: Questionable - Right Shoulder Contusion

Jalen Suggs: Doubtful - Left Hip Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler on Saturday night’s win over Phoenix: "I respect everybody wants to be great but tonight we realized what it’s gonna take to win. We were all on the same page how bad we wanted to win this one. We came to the conclusion that we all gotta be in this thing together."

