Strong first half performances from Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane helped the Magic build an early 20pt lead over Brooklyn in front of their home crowd in Orlando.

A dominant game throughout from point guard Jalen Suggs brought the bounce back win home.

Banchero's first half against the Nets featured 11 PTS on 4/5 FG with 4 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists and a handful of hockey assists leading to Magic points.

Bane's first half featured 16 points on 5/10 FG with 2 STL, 3 AST with only 1 TOV, while hitting 5/6 free throws at the pinstripe.

The Magic defense succeeded in running Nets star Michael Porter Jr. off his jumper, forcing him to dribble, containing him to 9 PTS on 2/9 FG with 2 AST/2 TO in the first half, primarily using Magic wing Anthony Black to chase MPJ through screens around the perimeter.



When Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero start strong, Orlando can run the clock out

The Magic need all the help they can get as of late.

When Orlando's star scorers get the ball rolling early, the Magic feel like they have a chance to compete the rest of the way, which can be a big mental hurdle for a team that seems to be losing the grip of the rope compared to seasons prior.

Orlando's star scorers converting early points helps the Magic start strong out of the gates, allowing them too ride out the rest of the game on their defensive laurels by making effort plays to keep winning on the margins.

It's a lot easier to win games with defense when your offense jumps your team out to an early lead.

Banchero and Bane did their thing scoring early, with Bane attacking the rim with ease and Banchero following suit with middies and slams while drawing double teams throughout.

Anytime Paolo draws two, he found the open man, who would kick to the open shot, creating hockey assists and potential scoring opportunities for his team.

Finishing plays created for others, Banchero found himself throwing down two alley-oops from Jalen Suggs.

Jalen Suggs got the ball rolling early and then kept the momentum going late, creating looks for himself and others with 7 PTS - 5 AST - 2 STL in the first half, throwing down a highlight alley-oop off his patented Pick-Six steal.

Suggs followed that up with a huge 3rd quarter spark with another pick-six steal and 360 slam in the 3rd quarter, his third steal and second slam off a turnover of the game, along with a block from behind and 8 quick 3rd quarter points of two catch-and-shoot triples.

Anthony Black started hitting his C&S triples while converting an alley-oop and alley-layup off out-of-bounds actions, then Mo Wagner checked in and started finishing strong at the rim, and the Magic never looked back after building the early lead.

I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley what led to tonight's incredible playmaking performance from the group, dishing out 32 AST to 13 TOV despite just 9 3PM.



Jamahl says it all starts with defensive energy and paint penetration drive and kicks:

Continue to make a point of emphasis: When this group touches the paint, and sprays it out, we give ourselves a chance.



We even got a shot clock violation on a couple of them because we were trying to share the basketball, and it’s incredible that you have 32 AST and you shoot 9/32 from three.



So focusing on the defensive end of the floor is the key for this group moving forward, and that’s what it has to be, and them being able to share the ball the right way has to be a staple of us.

Jamahl Mosley

This team is at its best forcing turnovers, crashing the glass, and scoring off the second chances they create.

Jalen Suggs recorded his 2nd career triple double, posting this statline in 29 minutes vs BKN:



15 PTS

11 REB

11 AST (3 TO)

4 BLK

3 STL

3 ALLEY-OOP LOBS

2 PICK-SIX SLAMS

When the offense is clicking like this, those effort plays become the bedrock to lean on, instead of the team's only chance at survival.

