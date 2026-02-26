How Magic dismantle Durant's Rockets before the afterburner kicks in

The 36-21 Houston Rockets visit Orlando to face the 31–26 Orlando Magic.

The Magic are coming off two nail-biters in L.A., escaping with two wins as both opponents missed their final shot attempts at the buzzer.

How will Orlando continue this good momentum at home against Houston after strong outings from Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Wendell Carter Jr. in Los Angeles?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Make Houston starters choose their second option

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives with the ball as Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images



A superstar shotmaker in Kevin Durant, playmaking postup hub in Alperen Sengun, and a nuclear two-way downhill point forward bomb waiting to explode in Amen Thompson, there's clearly a nucleus cooking with something in Houston.



That said, this Rockets team can still struggle at times with spacing, shot creation, and playmaking in the halfcourt, creating a bit of a log jam at times.



Make Thompson and Sengun shoot deep jumpers, encourage them to launch.



Wall off their driving lanes, back away from their jump shot, give them space.



Sell out on Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. as perimeter shooters and play-finishing scorers, force them both to pass, deter and contest every shot.



With Franz out and Suggs questionable, Paolo Banchero may once again need to step up defensively to fill the gap, as he did so effectively to help slow down L.A. stars Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James.

2. Run Desmond Bane Off Screens

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have found a new wrinkle in the offense that's looking as reliable as any play they run – simply run Bane off a screen, curling around the perimeter, into an open look or an open lane.



One version of this working for the Magic is to run Bane off the screen sometimes referred to as a "Wide Ball Screen".



This generally comes from the left wing because Bane shoots right-handed, so as he curls around the screen he's ready to a) catch-and-fire, b) take a one-dribble reposition pull-up, or c) threaten that three to bend the defense before countering with a quick drive to the rack, lob to the screener, or kickout to the open man.



To put Bane's scoring effectiveness in this play in perspective, Bane scores 0.97 points per possessions (PPP) Off 1.5 Screen sets per game.



Ironically, Houston's Durant is tied in efficiency (0.97 PPP) and is nearly equal in volume, running Off 1.7 Screens per game.



The league-leaders in volume in this set really aren't that much more efficient, though they're obviously proving elite efficiency on that elite volume, which is a whole other challenge itself.



Steph Curry scores 0.04 PPP more than Bane (1.01 PPP) despite 3x the volume (4.2 Off Screens)



Lauri Markkanen leads the league in volume at 4.5 Off Screens per game, while only scoring 0.05 PPP more than Bane on average. (1.02 PPP)



The Magic simply can't run Bane off screens enough; the limit does not exist.

3. Win turnover and free throw battle

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rockets have performed at a rate of a legit playoff team and borderline contender all season, rating 5th in point differential, 6th in offense, and 4th in defense.



Are there any cracks in this sound two-way foundation Orlando can exploit?



Houston ranks 28th at turning the ball over on offense, due to some of those limitations in individual playmaking, shot creation. floor-spacing.



The Rockets draw the 13th-fewest free throws, so they aren't exactly looking to hunt contact by attacking the rim as much as score in transition and hit open jumpers from KD and shooters, with Amen driving and kicking and Sengun posting up and rolling.



Houston's defense rates just 19th at forcing turnovers; pair that against Orlando's strength in not turning the ball over, and one potential advantage in playing safe with the ball becomes clear.



The Magic draw a lot of fouls, but also give up a lot of fouls; winning the free throw margin is always important for this team.



Orlando forcing turnovers without fouling and drawing fouls without turning the ball over will secure the margins in points off turnovers and free throws.