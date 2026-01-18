How To Watch Orlando Magic-Memphis Grizzlies London Game, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

After a thrilling victory in Germany that featured a candidate for dunk of the year in the NBA from Anthony Black, the Orlando Magic aim to sweep the Memphis Grizzlies in London as their European tour culminates.

The task will be to find a way to replicate the fire that drove the Magic to a great 118-111 comeback win after digging a 20-point first-half hole in Berlin and losing the lead late before recovering. Franz Wagner returned to the Orlando Magic lineup in his hometown, getting a raucous welcome.

Although Wagner looked rusty, he made plays and was an asset down the stretch, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds in his first game since being sidelined by a high ankle sprain in a Dec. 7 loss to the New York Knicks. It cost him nearly six weeks of action, but at the time, looked like it might be a season-ender.

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t have Ja Morant in the lineup for the first leg of this European tour, but are expected to have him in the mix in England despite trade rumors continuing to swirl.

Orlando finally won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 1, following up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans with their triumph in the Berlin Game behind 26 points and 13 rebounds from Paolo Banchero and 21 points, six boards and seven assists from Black.

The Grizzlies have dropped seven of nine and five of the last six games outside Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a game-high 30 points, and talented young players Cedric Coward and GG Jackson combined for 32.

Spaniard Santi Aldama, Memphis’ lone European-born player, scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers. Besides the Wagner brothers, Moe and Franz, the Magic also played German forward Tristan da Silva, Georgian center Goga Bitadze and French rookie forward Noah Penda. Orlando’s European players combined for 47 points, 25 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Memphis will look to prevent the Magic from registering their first three-game win streak since Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Orlando has yet to win four straight all season.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 18, 12:10 p.m. EST, The O2 Arena, London, England

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to match season-long win streak by dropping Memphis

The Orlando Magic (23-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (17-23) square off in the second and final Europe-based matchup this season. The London Game is the 10th regular-season NBA game ever played in London and the 19th overall in the UK counting exhibitions.

The last seven games played in London have all been played in January in this building, with the most recent featuring the Wizards beating the Knicks 101-100 in 2019. The Magic have played in one of the games, losing in OT 106-103 to the Toronto Raptors in ‘16 despite 27 points from Victor Oladipo. The Raptors played the first two games in London in ‘11 against the Nets.

Despite Thursday’s loss, Memphis has won seven of the last nine matchups between these teams, sweeping last season’s games 124-111 and 105-104. The Grizzlies’ one-point win came on Feb. 21 of ‘25, with the winning margin provided by a late Aldama free throw. Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked a Paolo Banchero potential game-winner to preserve the victory, which was spurred on by a team-high 23 points from Morant. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25.

Memphis’ recent surge has given it a 31-27 series lead over the Magic dating back to the Grizzlies’ entry into the NBA in ‘95. Orlando won 11 of the first 12 matchups, including the first two after the Griz moved from Vancouver to Tennessee, before things started to turn.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (-115), Grizzlies +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -205, Grizzlies +170

Total: 230.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Contusion

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic guard Anthony Black on his amazing dunk: “I’ve probably watched it 10, 15 times, 20 times. I got the ball, I seen one man in front of me, I seen everybody else kinda getting back slower. So, try to get past my man, and the, honestly, I only saw Santi jump. Like, that was the only person I seen contest. Until I got to the bench and they showed me the replay, I was like ‘oh.’ But, I just seen a lane, was open, so you know, I felt confident and tried to take off."

