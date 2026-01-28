How To Watch Orlando Magic-Miami Heat, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic dropped five consecutive games twice last season, and they’re in danger of matching that losing streak if they fail to prevail against in-state rival Miami on Wednesday night.

Orlando’s stretch of futility began in London, continued through home losses to the Hornets and Cavs and has been extended through Monday’s loss in Cleveland. All of the Magic’s defeats have come by 14 or more despite Paolo Banchero averaging 25.8 points. Given the tough week ahead, it’s possible the Magic could be playing for head coach Jamahl Mosley’s job since they would fall back to .500 with a loss.

Miami has slipped ahead of the Orlando Magic for the Southeast Division lead and will take the floor on a two-game win streak, coming off their first consecutive wins in 2026. The Heat won three straight only once in December and are 7-7 this month.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Tyler Herro, dealing with a painful rib injury, is out for a seventh straight contest and has only gotten into 10 this season.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Heat

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:40 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Heat)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WQAM (Heat)

Magic look to improve to 4-0 vs. Heat in 2025-26

The Orlando Magic (23-22) visit the Miami Heat (25-22) in the fourth matchup between them this season. Although teams don’t typically play more than four times, the NBA Cup produced an extra matchup and a fifth contest will be played in Miami on March 14.

The Heat are listing Davion Mitchell and Kel’el Ware as questionable but show top scorer Norman Powell and sixth man Jaime Jaquez Jr. as probable. Miami is 3-3 against Southeast opponents, losing all its contests to Orlando. It is 12-12 against conference foes. The Magic are 15-17 against the East and enter this 5-5 against the division. They’re just 9-12 on the road, while Miami’s 15-7 record at home is third-best in the conference and in the top-eight in the NBA.

The Magic won the season opener 125-121 on Oct. 22, rode 32 points from Franz Wagner to a 106-105 win on Dec. 5 after Bam Adebayo missed a would-be game winner, and rolled 117-108 on Dec. 9 behind 37 points from Desmond Bane in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. All three Orlando wins have come at home.

The Heat won the last meeting in Miami on Jan. 27 125-119 in double-OT behind 30 points from Herro and own an 81-64 series lead over Orlando dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -3.5 (-118), Cavaliers +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Heat -166, Magic +140

Total: 229.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

HEAT

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

C Bam Adebayo

G Davion Mitchell

G Pelle Larsson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Right Costochondral; Injury to the Ribs

Norman Powell: Available - Right Knee Soreness

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Left Hamstring Tightness

Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Left Shoulder Sprain

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Left Knee Sprain

Pelle Larsson: Available - Left Third Mallet Finger

Kel’el Ware: Questionable - Right Hamstring Strain

Vlad Goldin: Out - G League (Two-way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with Team

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero on what needs to change going forward: “I think we just need to play better. Shots may or may not fall, but we’ve got to win. So, anything we’ve got to do to win the game."

