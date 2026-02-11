How To Watch Orlando Magic-Milwaukee Bucks Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are 3-0 following the trade deadline, pulling off wins against Brooklyn, Utah and Milwaukee. They’ll now face the Bucks again as they try and secure their longest win streak of the season.

Orlando leads the Southeast Division as the All-Star break arrives despite a disappointing run through the first 50-plus games. They’re hoping to wrap up a sweep against a team missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who wasn’t traded last week and is now looking to return before February’s end to help his team grab a play-in spot.

The Magic will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory, having rallied past the Jazz 120-117 on Saturday, aided in part by their opponent’s impressive tank job.

Milwaukee had dropped six of seven before posting wins over the Bulls, Pelicans and Pacers on its recent homestand. The Bucks recorded their second-highest scoring output of the season in a 141-137 overtime win on Feb. 4 and then held Indiana to 99 in their most recent outing on Feb. 6, marking the first time since Jan. 4 and just the fourth time all season in which they held a team under the century mark.

It helps to be able to avoid Antetokounmpo who will miss his eighth straight contest following his latest calf strain.

The Magic are 17-8 at home and have an 19-17 mark against Eastern Conference opposition. Milwaukee is 9-18 on the road and 16-18 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to go into All-Star break on four-game surge

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-30) visit the Orlando Magic (28-24) in a rematch of a game that opened the week for both teams and will send both teams into the All-Star hiatus.

The last time Doc Rivers’ team won in Orlando was Jan. 10, 2025, escaping with a 109-106 win. The Magic have now won consecutive matchups in this series for the first time since 2013-14. Milwaukee is 19-4 over the last 23 games against the Magic, having won 14 straight from 2019-23.

The Bucks lead the all-time series 76-57 dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -10.5 (-115), Bucks +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -500, Bucks +380

Total: 220.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Amir Coffey

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Questionable - Right Foot Plantar Fascitis

Pete Nance: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley getting a fourth straight win before the break: “I believe that if you’re playing the right way, you feel it, and I think that’s more than momentum. That’s just knowing you’re doing the right thing at the right time, playing the right type of basketball."

