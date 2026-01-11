How To Watch Orlando Magic-New Orleans Pelicans, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have only lost consecutive games once since late October, so they’ll be looking to avoid a losing streak prior to hitting the road for an overseas trip where they’ll battle the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, Germany and London, England.

Orlando hasn’t lost consecutive home games since Oct. 24-25, when it dropped a back-to-back to the Bulls and Hawks in suffering its first setbacks of what has thus far been a mediocre season. The Magic failed to capitalize on the momentum Paolo Banchero’s mid-week game-winning bank shot in Brooklyn afforded, losing to the 76ers at Kia Center on Friday.

The Magic last won consecutive games since Dec.1, so they’re stuck in a rut of mediocrity as they welcome in the Pelicans for their lone visit into Orlando this season. New Orleans owns the NBA’s third-worst record and is even with the Indiana Pacers for the most losses as they reach the midway point of their season.

The Pelicans are concluding a three-game road trip and are 3-14 outside the “Big Easy.” They’re 5-3 coming off victories and just defeated the Washington Wizards 128-107 on Friday night. The Magic are 12-7 at home, but are 1-1 in ‘26 in Central Florida and won’t be back at Kia Center until Jan. 22.

Vitals - How to Watch Pelicans at Magic

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 11, 3:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Pelicans), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WWL-AM/FM (Pelicans), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to notch eighth consecutive victory over Pelicans

The Orlando Magic (21-18) host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-31) as they continue to hold a half-game lead in the Southeast Division over the Miami Heat, but they’ve now slipped into the No. 7 slot in the Eastern Conference, which is right back where they were last season. Orlando won its play-in opener to earn the No. 7 seed and were champions of the Southeast last season with a 41-41 mark, so not much progress has been made in terms of record with the first-third of the new year in the books. At this stage of the season last year, Orlando was 22-17.

The Pelicans are in the midst of arguably their healthiest stretch of the season and hoping to string together consecutive wins for just the third time in ‘25-’26 that has featured separate losing streaks of six, nine, seven and nine games. Head coach James Borrego replaced Willie Green following a 2-10 start in what remains the only coaching change in the NBA this season.

These teams will play once more in New Orleans on April 5. Orlando has won seven consecutive games over the Pels from March ‘22-March ‘25. The Magic have won all of the contests by at least six points, which includes back-to-back sweeps by nine or more points. Orlando leads the all-time series 29-20 dating back to 2003.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -6.5 (-110), Pelicans +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -258, Pelicans +210

Total: 234.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PELICANS

F Trey Murphy III

F Zion Williamson

C Deriq Queen

G Jeremiah Fears

G Bryce McGowens

MAGIC

F Noah Penda

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PELICANS

Jose Alvarado: Out - Left Oblique Strain

Herbert Jones: Out - Right Ankle Strain

Saddiq Bey: Out - Right Hip Flexor Strain

Dejounte Murray: Out - Right Achilles Rupture

Hunter Dickinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Moritz Wagner: Available - Left Knee injury recovery

Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable - Right hip strain

Jonathan Issac: Questionable - Illness

Tristan da Silva: Questionable - Back spasms

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Anthony Black’s approach at the point: “I think it’s a heavy weight for him to carry, just to be able to pick and choose those times. I think it’s those moments that you pick and choose the times that you’re attacking downhill, creating for others, and then defensively, it’s always going to be the all-out effort which he continues to give, guard multiple positions at all times."

