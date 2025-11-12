How To Watch Orlando Magic-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7:10 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN (National broadcast)

Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (5-6) visit the Atlantic Division-leading New York Knicks (7-3) square off in the first of three scheduled matchups in 2025-26. The teams don’t play it all after another Dec. 7 game at Madison Square Garden and will play in Orlando on Nov. 22. The Knicks have yet to lose at home this season, opening 7-0 at the “world’s most famous arena” for the first time since 2012-13.

The Magic are 2-3 on the road and will look to continue improving on the defensive end after a slow start on that side of the ball. New York will provide a major test on that end since it has averaged 134.7 points over its last three home games.

Orlando is 68-66 all-time against the Knicks during the regular season despite losing four of the last five matchups between the teams. The Magic snapped a four-game skid against New York in the last encounter between these teams on Jan. 6 (103-94), improving to 4-3 in their last seven visits to MSG. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs were all sidelined for that win, but Cole Anthony scored 24 points to produce an upset. Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t play for the Knicks.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Knicks -4.5 (-110), Magic +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks -192, Magic +160

Total: 227.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

KNICKS

F OG Anunoby

F Karl-Anthony Towns

C Mitchell Robinson

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

KNICKS

Mitchell Robinson: Questionable - Left Ankle Injury Management

QUOTABLE

Knicks head coach Mike Brown on OG Anunoby’s strong start: "OG is an All-Star in my opinion. Not only is he an All-Star, he’s an All-Defensive performer. In my opinion he should have an opportunity amongst others in our group to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league. He’s worked his tail off in the summer time, first of all. Secondly, he’s just getting comfortable with what we’re trying to do … he’s just embracing what we’re trying to do offensively with his talent, his size, his athleticism, his IQ. It’s just showing that he can go to another level as a playmaker."