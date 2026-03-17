How To Watch Orlando Magic-OKC Thunder Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic suffered their first loss since March 1 on Monday, faltering in Atlanta in a 124-112 defeat that snapped a season-long seven-game win streak and tightened up the Southeast Division race.

The Magic remain fifth in the East, tied with Toronto, and lead the Miami Heat by a half-game, and the Hawks and 76ers by 1.5 games with 15 games remaining for them and 14 left for some of the others.

Orlando will look to rebound by hosting the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their only visit to Kia Center this season. Despite missing All-Star Jalen Williams, OKC remains the class of the NBA, bringing the league’s best record into Central Florida in addition to an eight-game win streak that ranks second behind the Hawks’ 10-game run.

The Thunder are unbeaten in March (7-0) and are 6-1 in their last seven road games. OKC defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-103 on Sunday, getting 21 points from Chet Holmgren and 20 from reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who narrowly continued his run of 20-point scoring games to 128, two more than previous record-holder Wilt Chamberlain, by hitting a pull-up jumper over Anthony Edwards inside the final two minutes.

Orlando has gone 7-2 in March despite the continued absence of Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, who has been out the past few games. The Magic haven’t lost consecutive contests since Feb. 1-3, falling in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, so it’s ironic that the Thunder are again their opponent with a losing streak in play.

Orlando is 21-11 at home and 14-9 against Western Conference foes. OKC is by far the top road team in the NBA, coming in 24-8 and has gone 16-6 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 17, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Fan Duel Sports Network Oklahoma (Thunder)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WWLS-FM (Thunder)

Magic look to avoid third straight sweep at hands of Thunder

The Orlando Magic (38-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15) in the second and final matchup between these teams this season.

The Magic were destroyed 128-92 on Feb. 3 as Isaiah Hartenstein registered the first triple-double of his career, complementing SGA’s 20 points with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists despite playing fewer than half the game’s minutes. Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 20 points and six assists, but the rest of Orlando’s players combined to shoot 27-for-79.

OKC has won the last two games in Orlando, last losing 126-115 on Jan. 4, 2023.

The Thunder own a 44-26 lead on the Magic in the all-time series, which dates back to 1990. The Magic trailed 22-16 when the franchise ceased being the Seattle Supersonics and moved to Oklahoma City.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Thunder -9.5 (-115), Magic +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Thunder -455, Magic +350

Total: 222.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

THUNDER

G/F Luguentz Dort

F Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Ajay Mitchell

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

THUNDER

Jalen WIlliams: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Nikola Topic: Questionable - Out - On Assignment

Branden Carlson: Lower Back Strain

Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgical Recovery

Brooks Barnhizer: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on his team’s struggles vs. Hawks: “We were definitely a step slow tonight. We didn’t win the possession game and that’s what they thrive on."