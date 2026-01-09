How To Watch Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have another crack at winning consecutive games for the first time since winning their third straight game on Dec. 1. Following that victory over the Bulls, Orlando has followed up every win with a loss.

Thanks to Paolo Banchero’s bank shot in Brooklyn that rescued his team from what would’ve been a brutal defeat, the Magic have another chance to win consecutive games again after failing the last eight times they’ve been in this situation.

Standing in their way is a 76ers team that has won four of five but remains in fourth place in the Atlantic Division despite being a half-game ahead of Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia comes off a 131-110 rout of Washington and has only lost in OT to depleted Denver in its only loss in ‘26.

The 76ers are 10-6 at road and beginning a three-game road trip that continues in Toronto with a pair of games on Sunday and Monday. The Magic are 12-6 at home, winning their last two, but are playing just their second game of ‘26 in Central Florida as they begin a stretch of five of six at Kia Center.

Vitals - How to Watch 76ers at Magic

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 9, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic)

Radio: WPEN (76ers), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Magic look to win series from 76ers for second straight season

The Orlando Magic (21-17) host the Philadelphia 76ers (20-15) in the third meeting between these Eastern Conference teams. The Magic hold a half-game lead in the Southeast Division over the Miami Heat, while the Sixers are three games behind the New York Knicks in the Atlantic.

Philadelphia and Orlando have played a pair of high-scoring contests, each claiming a win at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Sixers struck first through a 136-124 win on Oct. 27 behind 43 points and eight assists from Tyrese Maxey.

The Magic got revenge on Nov. 25, destroying Philly 144-103 behind 31 points from Anthony Black. That was the game where Orlando clinched NBA Cup Group B thanks to a 51-point second quarter, taking full advantage of the absences of Joel Embiid, Paul George and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

These teams won’t play one another again this season unless they meet in the playoffs, which is certainly a possibility. That this is the rubber match for this season series means Orlando can claim superiority for the second consecutive season after winning three of four in 2024-25. The 76ers won 14 of 15 over the Magic from Aug. 2020-April 2024.

The Magic lead the all-time series 84-54 dating back to 1989, winning the first matchup at home over Charles Barkley-led Philly 116-103 behind Reggie Theus’ 30 points and 25 points and 14 boards from Terry Catledge, who was originally drafted by the Sixers.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: 76ers -3.5 (-110), Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers -162, Magic +136

Total: 226.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Paul George

F Dominic Barlow

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

Joel Embiid: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available - Left Knee Injury Recovery (Brace)

Johni Broome: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

Justin Edwarfds: Doubtful - G League (On Assignment)

Marlon Beauchamp: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jase Richardson: Questionable - Sore Left Ankle

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

76ers head coach Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid’s improved form, health: “The biggest thing that’s nice to see more than anything is that he’s stringing some games (together) here, one after another. I just think it’s important for him to continue to keep playing. That means he’s feeling better, and that means the rhythm is going to get there."

