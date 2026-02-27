Magic Start Hot, But Can't Beat Kevin Durant, Rockets

The Orlando Magic are starting their home stand on the wrong foot after a 113-108 loss against the Houston Rockets inside the Kia Center.

The Magic held a 10-point lead at halftime, but they allowed 38 points to be scored by the Rockets in the third quarter, giving them a 1-point deficit going into the fourth. The game came down to the wire, but the Rockets were able to make the necessary shots down the stretch to pull out the win.

Rockets guard Reed Sheppard hit a 3-pointer that ended up being the dagger with 22.1 seconds to go. The Magic simply had no answer for him and Kevin Durant in the second half. The two combined for 60 of the Rockets' points.

Magic Can't Tame Red Hot Rockets

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero passes in front of Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic were led by Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting. He made his first five threes and finished the game 6-of-9 from downtown. Paolo Banchero was next on the scoring leaderboard with 19 points on an inefficient 6-of-16 from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. had another strong game with 16 points and 6 rebounds, while newly acquired point guard Jevon Carter finished with 14 points off the bench. Carter made four 3-pointers, helping the Magic in a massive area of need.

The Magic did a very good job defensively during the game and they had the Rockets' number for most of the contest. A 21-0 run by the Rockets in the middle of the third quarter put them in front and completely shifted the momentum of the game. The Magic had chances to win beyond that, but letting the Rockets back into the game was the big reason behind the loss.

The Magic will have to learn from this, as these are the games that separate them from the top teams in the Eastern Conference. With three more games at home in the next seven days, they will have an opportunity to get back in the win column if they can learn from their performance and put the sour taste out of their mouths in the games to come.

Magic will return to the court on Sunday to take on the Detroit Pistons, who currently hold the best record in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.