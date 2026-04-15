Despite a disappointing finish to the regular season, the Orlando Magic have something to play for. Hoping to avoid a do-or-die showdown against the Charlotte Hornets, the 8-seeded Magic travel to Philadelphia to take on the 7-seeded 76ers in the second of two East play-in games.

For the Magic to pull off a road victory, who will be the biggest reason why?! We asked our panelists below on their biggest X-Factor entering the contest:

Paolo Banchero:

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's time for "Playoff Paolo" to enter the building. The Magic won't go very far in the playoffs if Paolo Banchero is not playing like the number one option he was drafted to be back in 2022. Banchero has struggled throughout the season to get his rhythm with Franz Wagner on the court but in the last two years, Banchero has been very strong in the playoffs. If the Magic can find a way to get Banchero going, their chances of winning should increase. -- Jeremy Brener

To Jeremy's point above, it's that time of year where Banchero begins to play his best basketball. While play-in numbers are dispatched to the void, never to be seen again, Banchero's play can't. He's shown up in the playoffs before, carrying a 28-8.5-4 stat line in 12 postseason games on 53.7 percent shooting. And while it's been a turbulent season for the Magic star, they will need him at his very best for the Magic to outlast the Tyrese Maxey-led 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love. -- Matt Hanifan

Jalen Suggs:

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Magic live and die by his two-way playmaking, where the difference in swing margins for victory from points off turnovers to the team’s assist to turnover ratio could swing one way or another by the decisions Suggs makes. When Suggs is on fire, the Magic are a tough out, but when Jalen starts playing with fire too much, the team can lose its direction fast. -- Ryan Kaminski

Anthony Black:

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Anthony Black is coming off an injury and picking up where he left off. He has been on a bit of a minutes restriction since returning and has not gone past 20 minutes of playing time yet. His improvement this season has been vital for the Magic. He is averaging 15.0 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His biggest impact on the game is going to be his point-of-attack defense against Tyrese Maxey and rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe. If he and Desmond Bane can make life difficult for those two without Joel Embiid, the tide could turn in favor of the Magic, and the postseason could be just around the corner. -- Adel Burton