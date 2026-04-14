Orlando's young guard has been an x-factor all season.

The team has lived and died by his play on the court, with impact off the charts to start the season, cooling off to just be a Top-50 player in the NBA.

While he's made strides as this team's point guard, brings tenacity as a perimeter defender, and shows development every year, there is one last frontier to take his game closer to stardom – consistency

Jalen Suggs using his elite two-way feel to make consistent team-first decisions could be the difference that sends the Orlando Magic into the postseason.

The Orlando Magic live and die by the two-way playmaking of Jalen Suggs

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) taunts the fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite trading for a proven star in Desmond Bane and juggling frontcourt franchise cornerstones in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, it is Jalen Suggs who's arguably the Magic's most important player this season.

I asked Desmond Bane and Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs’ Poise, Explosiveness, Patience:

What he is capable of on both ends of the floor can change the game, changes our team. Desmond Bane on Jalen Suggs

His ability to play with that level of poise continues to keep us at an even keel. Jamahl Mosley on Jalen Suggs

I asked Desmond Bane and Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs’ Poise, Explosiveness, Patience:



“What he’s capable of on both ends of the floor can change the game, changes our team.” - Bane



“His ability to play with that level of poise continues to keep us at an even keel.” - Mosley pic.twitter.com/ylx8bEh4vX — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 4, 2026

It's worth noting how much better the Magic play when Suggs plays well.

In 34 Wins, Suggs shoots and scores slightly more efficiently all around, while averaging 2.2 A/TO compared to 1.8 A/TO in 23 Losses.

Suggs' splits are noticeably much better at home than on the road:



Home: 61% TS% – 47% FG% – 37% 3P% – 2.3 A/TO (32 gp)

Away: 50% TS% – 39% FG% – 30% 3P% – 1.8 A/TO (25 gp)

This underlines how important Suggs play is for the Magic in their road Play-In game, as Orlando visits Philadelphia in a win-or-go-home-before-one-more-win-or-go-home-game for all the marbles.



Winner gets the opportunity to face the Boston Celtics in a 2-7 first round playoff series matchup; loser gets the chance to host the winner of Heat/Hornets for a game that decides who gets to play the Detroit Pistons in a 1-8 first round playoff series matchup.

With Joel Embiid out for the 76ers, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will take over center duties. Bona is a shot-chasing shot-blocker who Orlando should pump-fake at every opportunity, and Drummond remains a beast on the boards, boxing him out will make a difference.

Orlando attacking the rack while evading Bona's blocks will ideally put Philadelphia's limited big man rotation into early foul trouble, which could force Philadelphia into wonky smaller lineups that the Magic could then exploit with their size advantage.

Suggs using his defensive powers to force Maxey into tough twos on one end while managing his energy to play distributor and pick his spots to attack on the other end is a tough ask, but these are tough times.

I asked Jalen about looking for his spots while showing up for his team with a point guard mentality:

It is a little tough to find a balance. You want to get going. I go in the gym every day, and I work on my craft, how to score in different spots, how to create space, and find mine.



You know, it is a balance, trying to do that and also get guys looks, make sure the offense is playing with some flow and some pop.



Like I said earlier, talking about the good to great; that is contagious as well.



Trying to make sure that I am hunting those as well, trying to find guys and get them looks to keep everybody rolling. So, it is a balance.



Some nights I have it like this, where I just do not get as many shot attempts, and I got to be cool with it, knowing I set up our guys for success, got us some good looks regardless of whether they go in or not.



Not really tripping off it too much, just felt good to play, I felt confident. I felt that, in that 24, I did pretty solid. It is tough to lose, I will go back and watch it, but that is kinda how I feel on that. Jalen Suggs

I asked #Magic G Jalen Suggs about his point guard mentality:



"You know, it's a balance, trying to (score) and also get guys looks, make sure the offense is playing with some flow and some pop.



Like I said earlier, talking about the 'good to great'; that's contagious as well." pic.twitter.com/2EhO1nbkdk — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 25, 2026

In some ways, Suggs can be a one-man swing factor in the turnover margin for Orlando – in games where he's dishing with decisiveness racking up assists while limiting turnovers, on top of bringing chaotic-good energy on defense forcing turnovers, he can almost single-handedly be the difference in the turnover column, the points off turnovers column, and the assist to turnover ratio.

Suggs showing up and showing out as a point guard team-first decision maker who launches open threes when the ball finds its way back to him and guards his yard like no tomorrow is the x-factor that energizes his entire Magic team.

The Magic can cash their ticket for the postseason with a win, and Suggs being his best self could be all it takes to push them over the top.