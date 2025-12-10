The first round of the NBA Cup started off with the Orlando Magic getting a win over the Miami Heat and moving on to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they will take on the New York Knicks. The Magic started in a hole, going down 15-0 early in the first quarter. The Orlando Magic stormed back in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Heat 39-27.

After the Magic were able to take the lead in the 2nd half, the Heat struggled to keep themselves in the game. Strong performances from Desmond Bane alongside other Magic players allowed the team to stay ahead and coast to the finish. Before we move on to the NBA Cup semifinals, let's take a look at how the players graded on the Orlando Magic report card.

Desmond Bane had another 37-point performance in the game against the Heat, bouncing back from his 5-point, 2/16 effort the last time out. Bane stepped up in the absence of Franz Wagner, who missed his first game tonight due to his ankle injury. Bane was able to hit big shot after big shot, snuffing out any potential comeback anytime the Heat sparked a run. His 6/9 effort from deep was one of his best of the season. This is the 3rd time this season that Bane has put up 37 points, and it ended up being one of the highest scoring performances in NBA Cup history.

Paolo Banchero is started to look like himself again, getting to the free throw line and grabbing rebounds around the rim. His passing is starting to become more intentional, with him adding 4 assists to his box score tonight. Paolo's best ability is being able to hit shots in a pinch, and we saw that skilllset on full display.

Jalen Suggs has been on an impressive run, with him putting up 20 points tonight on 7/13 shooting overall. His ability to play both on and off ball has been improving, and playing alongisde both Desmond Bane and Anthony Black. With this team developing one of the best 3 guard rotations in the league, this continual development should prove fruitful.

Wendell Carter Jr. put up a double-double tonight, putting up 14 points alongside 10 rebounds against one of the best defensive centers in the league, Bam Adebayo. His ability to stay within his own game and not try to overplay was much better tonight over his performance against the Heat the last time out.

