Jalen Suggs sends message to Magic fans

There was a lot of hope for the Orlando Magic heading into the 2025-26 season. Yet, what was once hope turned into frustration -- and plenty of it -- under-performing and teetering around mediocrity for most of the season.

After the Magic's latest win over the shorthanded Detroit Pistons, guard Jalen Suggs issued a message to fans with less than one week left in the season, acknowledging the frustration, but trying to instill some belief as the regular season winds down.

"I know it's been frustrating, I know it's been a tough year," he told reporters. "We truly need you guys (the fans) down the stretch, honestly. I promise we're working. None of us in here have given up, waved any white flag. But we really need the energy and effort from y'all when we come in thsi building and when we're about to re-enter this building in the postseason setting.

"[The fans] are always so important to our runs when they're present with us. We ain't made it easy on them for sure. I need y'all to stick with us, man. I promise we got y'all. I promise."

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel?:

Apr 05, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) in the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If anything, we've learned not to be too optimistic about the Magic -- specifically for this season. They have a uniqually torturous way of humbling us, no matter the circumstance.

That said, the Magic recently returned Franz Wagner (ankle) and Anthony Black (abdominal strain) from lengthy injuries. There isn't much time for either to ramp up, but getting healthier at this time of year is always better than the inverse, even though they haven't had much on-court experience this season; there isn't much role clarity.

Moreover, the Magic are 43-36, where they're tangled in a three-way tie for the No. 7 seed with Philadelphia and Charlotte. They don't own the head-to-head tiebreakers with either team, nor Atlanta, which is in the driver's seat for a top-5 seed.

There have been plenty of ups and downs -- like there are for practically every team over the course of an 82-game season. Though for Orlando, the trek has been far more bumpy than smooth.

Their home finale of the regular season will be Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. EST. They close against Chicago and Boston, respectively, hoping to climb out of the hole they dug themselves in a fairly crunched East.