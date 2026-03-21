Last LeBron game in Orlando? How To Watch Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Lakers Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

For the third time in four games, an opponent with a win streak of at least eight comes calling at Kia Center. The Orlando Magic haven’t responded to the challenge well, suffering losses against the Hawks and Thunder in addition to Thursday’s 130-111 loss in Charlotte.

Orlando is now in danger of suffering through their third four-game losing streak of the season, something they’re hoping to avoid despite the continued absence of Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac. The hope is that Wendell Carter Jr. will be able to return from a rib contusion that kept him out against the Hornets.

Despite their ill-timed skid, the Magic remain in the sixth in the East, a half-game up on the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks in the Southeast Division in addition to the Philadelphia 76ers. Every game counts since Orlando could currently participate in a play-in elimination game right off the bat against the Charlotte Hornets if things go south.

The Lakers are surging and come in 10-1 in March, having won eight straight since a March 5 loss at Denver. They got in very late to South Florida on Thursday, listed Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves as questionable all day and went out and dropped the Heat 134-126 behind 60 points from Doncic. This is L.A.’s fourth road game on this six-game trip, which culminates early next week with stops in Detroit and Indiana.

After a pair of wins in Houston, the Lakers thrived in Miami and have been led in scoring by Doncic in all but one of their 15 games since the All-Star break. James has also been remarkably efficient, so the Magic have their work cut out for them as they look to get back on track.

Orlando is 7-4 in March, 21-12 at home and 14-10 against Western Conference foes. The Lakers are 22-13 on the road, now fifth-best, and is 15-9 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 21, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Spectrum Sportsnet (Lakers)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), ESPN LA 710 (Lakers)

Magic look to register second straight sweep of Lakers

The Orlando Magic (38-31) host the Los Angeles Lakers (45-25) in what could be the final game for LeBron in Central Florida.

While that isn’t likely given how much gas he’s got in the tank, it’s a possibility since James hasn’t divulged his plans for next season and an NBA Finals meeting is unlikely.

The Magic have owned the Lakers lately, entering this contest with a four-game win streak in the series dating back to Nov. 4, 2023. Doncic was a member of the Lakers in time for last season’s visit, but Orlando overcame his 32 points as Franz Wagner matched that output in a 118-1106 win. Paolo Banchero added 30.

L.A. last won in Kia Center on Dec. 27, 2022, having dropped its two most recent visits. The Lakers also lost to the Magic on Feb. 24, just after the All-Star Break, falling 110-109 as Banchero scored 36 points and Doncic shot 8-for-24, missing eight of 10 from beyond the arc. Despite 15 assists, he flubbed the final possession due to indecision, allowing Orlando to escape.

The Lakers still own a dominant edge in the all-time series, coming in up 46-27 dating back to 1989-90. L.A. won 10 of the first 12 and has won at least five straight on three occasions. This is Orlando’s longest run of success.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Lakers -3.5 (-112), Magic +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Lakers -162, Magic +136

Total: 234.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

LAKERS

G/F Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

LAKERS

Austin Reaves: Questionable - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Maxi Kleber: Out - Back Lumbar Strain

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable - Left Rib Mild Contusion

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on ejection vs. Hornets: “I’ve got to be better for our group in that situation, but listen, I thought we went to the basket a couple times, didn’t get a couple calls that were very similar on the other end and just a level of consistency in that.. I’ve got to be better in that situation to not put us up against the wall there."