3 Takeaways From Jeff Weltman's Magic Offseason Press Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic kicked their offseason off with a bang by firing head coach Jamahl Mosley less than 24 hours after their elimination in Game 7 against the Detroit Pistons.

Mosley's firing was the primary point of discussion during Weltman's 30-minute press conference, where he answered a litany of questions from the decision to move on from the coach, to the Game 6 collapse, to where he sees the team moving forward in the future.

Why Magic Fired Jamahl Mosley

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Weltman began the press conference addressing the Mosley firing and mentioned that it was far from an easy decision despite the swiftness of the move. He made it clear that the Game 7 loss was not the only reason behind the firing, but it was a number of things that led to the conclusion.

Weltman explained that the players bought into Mosley's vision, but the team felt there needed to be a "new voice" and a "fresh perspective."

"This morning, I met with Coach Mosley and let him know that we were going to be making a change," Weltman said.

"We had a great talk, and as you would expect from Jamahl, he handled it with class and gratitude and appreciation. And I think it goes without saying that coach is going to have a very successful NBA career in front of him, and we wish him nothing but the very best for him and his family."

It was clear that this five-year marriage had come to an end. The average lifespan for any coach in the NBA is three years, so to make it to Year 5 is an accomplishment in itself. Ultimately, with the lack of progress the team was making in the playoffs, the Magic felt it was the right time to make a change.

"It's the hardest decision you have to make, and especially for someone as talented and as great of a person as Jamahl is, and everything he gave to the organization over the past five years," Weltman said.

"Obviously, you know, we have lost in the first round the last three years, and that's an organizational matter that's not on one person. But it just seems like it's time for a new perspective, maybe a fresh voice, and for us to all be able to get a different vantage point on what's going on with our team."

What to Make of Losing a 3-1 Lead

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero hugs guard Anthony Black. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While the series loss against the Pistons wasn't necessarily the straw that broke the camel's back, Mosley would certainly still be the coach if the Magic were still in the playoffs and there would be a stronger argument to keep his job had he won a postseason series.

A lot of Mosley defenders point to his inability to have a healthy roster throughout much of his time in Orlando, which definitely affected the outcome of the series between the Magic and Pistons when it came to Franz Wagner's calf strain.

"The first thing is, that's a gut punch, you know, and that's going to remain with with our team this summer," Weltman said of the loss to the Pistons. "We know that a lot of our season will be filtered through that lens. You know what happened? I mean, I can point to a lot of things, and you guys have heard this before, but I think what happened is we were up three to one against the number one seed in the east that won 60 games, and Franz got hurt, and it altered the series.

"We still had two chances to put them away in Games 5 and 6. And I think that there's a lot to be taken away from that."

Where Do Magic Go From Here

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While there's a lot on the table for what the Magic can do this offseason when it comes to the head coaching vacancy, it doesn't seem like there will be too many dramatic changes outside of that. While Weltman didn't rule out a big trade, he appeared confident that the team would not make a trade that impacted the core of the roster signed on for many years to come.

"Do we really want to break into this core? Because if we're going to make a major move, then you're going to break into the core. So we have to see what major moves are in front of us. We have to see what smaller nibbles we can take," Weltman said.

In theory, this means that Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs, despite his struggles on offense in the playoffs, should be sticking around. Anthony Black can sign a long-term extension this summer, which could be in the cards, but the team has less money to work with considering they are dipping into the luxury tax for the 2026-27 campaign.

It appears the likeliest moves coming for the Magic will revolve around the next head coach, who will have a bit of a say in how to round out the roster to take Orlando from a first-round exiting team to a contender in the upcoming season.