There's no question that, with 22 games left in the season, it's been a significantly underwhelming season for an Orlando Magic squad that had plenty of expectations in a wide-open East entering the season.

At 32-28, Orlando soured a recent 8-4 stretch with two disastrous losses to the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons -- completely collapsing in the second half of both games.

Moments after its loss to Detroit, Magic wing Paolo Banchero called out the team's lack of adjustments and communication, while head coach Jamahl Mosley fired back with a "(the Detroit Pistons) just played a little harder" response to his star's comments.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst commented on the rift between the two sides, and seemed pretty certain their relationship continues to break apart.

“It happens to be the star player and the coach, and it's a team that's underachieving,” Windhorst said on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast. “Although they had been playing better recently, it's a team that's heavily invested in this season and is underachieving.

"Granted, they have had injury problems, but a lot of teams have injury problems. They've had this unfortunate thing with Franz Wagner, who just can't get over this ankle issue, He's been -- three different times -- down with it. But all that said, we have a guy on a $200 million contract and the head coach now at open odds with each other. It's not in the shadows anymore; it's now wide out in the open.”

Magic responded well to noise, but this won't quiet it:

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) attempts to defend Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5)in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Even though the Washington Wizards couldn't be further from competing with their #Tanking2026™ motives, the Magic demolished Washington almost with their eyes closed.

It was a worthy performance, albeit against an objectively bad team, to quiet some degree of noise ... except this won't quiet it at all.

Less than two months ago, Banchero did his best to quiet the public's perception regarding he and Mosley's relationship (or lack thereof). That didn't accomplish anything other than false hope -- just kicking the can for when frustrations boil the next time.

Actions speak louder than words, and it doesn't appear like either side is long for each other. Perhaps I'm wrong or too pessimistic, but the issues appear to be deeper than a couple of postgame comments -- and it's affected the team's play throughout the whole season.

