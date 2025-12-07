The New York Knicks just got OG Anunoby back this week, but will be down another starter against the Orlando Magic since Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out after warming up but not being able to get rid of the calf tightness that landed him on the injury report on Saturday with a questionable tag. See who will replace him for this NBA matinee below.

The last time these teams got together at Madison Square Garden (Nov. 12), Orlando forward Paolo Banchero limped off the floor in the second quarter with a groin injury that would keep him out 10 games. The Magic persevered in a sign of things to come, coasting to a 124-107 win. After going 7-3 without Banchero, he finally returned on Friday night to help pick up a 106-105 victory.

New York was one of Orlando’s victims in that run without its young star, falling to 0-2 on the season against the Magic in a 133-121 loss at Kia Center on Nov. 22. The Knicks are 6-1 since that defeat and have moved ahead of Toronto for the Atlantic Division lead, trailing only Detroit in the Eastern Conference. This early contest will be the first of a seven-game Sunday in the NBA.

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

Karl-Anthony Towns: Out - Left Calf Tightness

Landry Shamet: Out - Left Shoulder Strain

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable - G League (On Assignment)

Tosan Evbuomnwan: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Trey Jemison III: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Available - Face mask

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-way)

Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Knicks

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 7, 12:10 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/CW 18 (Magic), MSG (Knicks)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

Magic, Knicks tune up for NBA Cup knockout stage

The New York Knicks (15-7) host the Orlando Magic (14-9) in their third matchup in a month’s time, so this will be a great way for both teams to ensure they’re ready for Tuesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinals. It’s difficult to simulate a playoff atmosphere this early in the season, but playing a team you’ve already seen twice should ramp up the intensity.

The Magic will face a Heat team they just saw the other night and played in the season opener, while the Knicks will visit the Raptors across the border after just seeing them on Nov. 30.

Barring an NBA Cup matchup, New York and Orlando will be playing for the final time during the regular season.

Orlando has won three consecutive meetings between these teams and is 7-4 over the last 11 despite losing four straight in 2024.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-115), Magic +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: Knicks -125, Magic +105

Total: 229.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KNICKS

F OG Anunoby

F Josh Hart

C Mitchell Robinson

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

