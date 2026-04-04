Magic blow past Mavericks despite Cooper Flagg's career night

Despite a torrid surge from Cooper Flagg late, the Orlando Magic outlasted the Dallas Mavericks with a 138-127 win. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Wendell Carter Jr. dominates frontcourt battle:

Mar 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Magic picked up a much-needed road win, even against a struggling Mavericks squad that had lost 16 of its previous 19.

They don't accomplish that feat without Wendell Carter Jr.

While Cooper Flagg eclipsed his previous career high (more on that later), Carter wasn't that far from his own. He dominated the frontcourt battle between Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell, scoring 28 points -- one off from tying his career high -- on 8-of-16 shooting and 10-of-10 from the charity stripe.

He didn't grab many rebounds (6), but that didn't matter. He was superb, giving the Magic a huge boost in the scoring column with fierce aggression.

Cooper did not raise the white Flagg:

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite trailing as much as 30, Cooper Flagg single-handedly made the game a little more interesting. The only thing that was stopping the rookie sensation was the clock hitting triple zeroes.

Isn't it crazy that he just turned 19-years-old just a few months ago?! Double that number, plus add an extra 13 points, and that's what Cooper Flagg finished with in the Magic's 11-point win.

Flagg was outstanding, especially in the fourth quarter post-Jason Kidd ejection. Flagg's 51 points marked a new career high, coming on 19-of-30 shooting and 6-of-9 from 3-point range. His 50 points was the first 50-point game from a rookie since former nine-year veteran Brandon Jennings dropped 55 in November of 2009.

It wasn't enough, but it sure was a spectacle to watch.

Ball movement popped for Magic:

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It felt like the Magic had a little extra pep in their step.

The ball movement -- and the player movement -- were flowing beautifully. Orlando finished with 35 assists, their most since Jan. 28, on 47 made baskets. They did a good job generating paint touches and exploiting those advantages -- whether it was in the halfcourt or in transition -- with knocking down open looks.

I'm not expecting this to carry over at this point of the season, but it was enjoyable to watch.

Franz Wagner shakes off a little more rust:

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's fun watching Franz hoop again. Sue me!

He shook off a little more rust in 17 minutes, scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Wagner's shooting is still hit-and-miss, but it was fun watching him navigate the Mavericks' interior in their 11-point win.

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