The Magic's 3 most disappointing players this season

The Orlando Magic have a busy offseason ahead, and there will need to be necessary conversations in regards for how they should move forward following another disappointing -- albeit injury-riddled -- 2025-26 season. There will likely be moves made around the edges to improve, beyond just the firing of Jamahl Mosley. Some of that will depend on what the new coach wants.

Let's evaluate a few individual performances first. Who were among the team's most disappointing players last year?! Let's examine!

Jonathan Isaac:

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Skinny: There weren't a lot of expectations for Isaac heading into the season, but he still performed below The Mendoza Line.

Isaac, 28, showed very little glimpses that he could still be a functional rotation player. He was virtually unplayable, averaging just 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds across 10.0 minutes per game. He shot just 42.2 percent from the floor and a career-low 18.4 percent from 3-point range.

The former No. 6 overall pick's time with the Magic is all but done after the organization amended the guarantees on his contract. And it's best for both sides, at this point.

Jase Richardson:

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Skinny: There was always going to be somewhat of a steep learning curve for Richardson, the Magic's No. 25 overall pick last June. He didn't play poor, per se -- he just barely played.

Richardson averaged 4.4 points and 1.1 assists across 10.9 minutes per game as a rookie, knocking down 35.4 percent of his 1.5 triple tries.

The excitement from his 10-game stretch in late December and early January, where he averaged 8.7 points on 49.2/40.7/80.0 shooting splits, dwindled as the season went on, where Richardson was merely an afterthought in the team's regular rotation.

Depending on how the roster shapes out, hopefully, under a new coaching regime, Richardson's able to flock his wings a little more.

Paolo Banchero:

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Skinny: Playoffs notwithstanding, it was a disappointing season for the Magic's 6-foot-10 wing. We've harped on it a lot, but Banchero still didn't make any tangible growth as a jump shooter.

He finished dead last of 65 players (min. 200 FGA) in pull-up shooting efficiency (29.9 percent). He ultimately averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 56.6 percent true shooting. And there are still notable concerns on whether the Magic should continue to build around him.

My best guess is: Yes, they will. The most important thing is that Banchero is on the same page with the team's next head coach. And it will be the organization's job to construct a better roster, which is far easier said than done, given their cap situation. So let's see what Jeff Weltman does.