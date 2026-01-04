Less than one week after barely escaping Indiana with a two-point win on New Year's Eve, Orlando Magic handed the Pacers their 12th-straight loss inside Kia Center with a 135-127 win. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Magic co-stars lead strong "get right" game offensively:

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) brings the ball up court during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Even after its dormant start, the Magic offense was a top-10 unit through November, scoring north of 117.0 points per 100 possessions. However, since the beginning of December, they've been the third-worst unit in the sport, eclipsing a 115.0 (league average) offensive rating or better just twice over their last 14 games.

Thankfully for Orlando, which can only play the teams on its schedule, January's slate is a lot more forgiving. It didn't get off to a good start against Chicago, but the Magic's eight-point win over Indiana was a strong get-right performance offensively.

The Magic had three 25-point scorers, led by stars Desmond Bane (31 points) and Paolo Banchero (28 points). They cracked 135 points for the second time this season with an 136.4 offensive rating, including an outrageous 140.8 mark through three quarters (PBP Stats).

While the Pacers were No. 22 in defense entering the afternoon, it was encouraging to see a Magic offense do what it was supposed to do.

Jase Richardson provides spark off Magic bench:

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) celebrates a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

At this point, it's expected that Anthony Black was going to fill a large role and step up in Jalen Suggs' absence. He scored 28 points with a career-high 10 assists and three blocks, canning eight of his 16 field goal attempts.

Though they needed an extra spark off the bench -- enter, Jase Richardson.

I've sung praises regarding Richardson's play -- albeit in a limited sample -- this season. And rightfully so! The Magic rookie continued to provide a positive impact, scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

The recently-turned 20-year-old is still learning the nuances of the game. But he's done a good job when he's been thrown in the fire. He's a smart player who relocates well, spaces the floor, makes the right decisions and at least competes on the defensive end, despite his smaller stature.

Magic limit mistakes, shake off slow start for 4Q:

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) is fouled by Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It's no surprise that, when you look at the box score and see 135 points scored. Though the Magic committed only seven turnovers, their second-fewest of the season. Their carelessness has been an issue at times -- that wasn't the case against Indiana.

All that said, like we've seen, the fourth quarter hasn't been kind to Orlando of late. And while these aren't the "never say die" Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton, they're still more than capable of ripping off runs and causing chaos.

The first five or so minutes largely felt like it was going to be a repeat of the last week. The Pacers made six of their first seven attempts and took a 116-115 lead with 7:29 left. But the Magic responded well when they needed to, ultimately escaping without the game needing to come down to the final possession. A New Year's miracle!