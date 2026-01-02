Why January is a prime opportunity for Magic to climb in standings

Coming off a brutal collapse to the Toronto Raptors, the Orlando Magic ended 2025 on a high note with a two-point win over the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Eve.

It's been an up-and-down season for Orlando, which has dealt with myriad injuries, namely to three of the team's best players in Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs. But they enter the New Year at 19-15 with sole position of the No. 5 seed in the East.

The Magic have a premier opportunity to climb up in the East's standings, too.

Why January's schedule gives Magic hope for moving up in standings:

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A lot can change between now and mid-April. But January is arguably the Magic's easiest month the rest of the season, in terms of the strength of schedule.

By win-loss record, their two toughest foes will be the Toronto Raptors (Jan. 30) and Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 9) -- both at home. To open the month, they face the perpetually mediocre Chicago Bulls, three East bottom-dwellers (Pacers, Wizards, Nets), plus the eight-win New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 11).

Additionally, the Magic will face the struggling -- albeit improved -- Memphis Grizzlies (twice), the Charlotte Hornets, the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat. Seven of their 13 games will be inside Kia Center, with just one back-to-back and two with multiple day's rest.

Orlando got guard Suggs back this week, and hope to return star forward Franz Wagner at some point this month, barring a setback.

So far, the Magic have played the league's sixth-hardest schedule, according to Dunks & Threes. To go along with that, they own the league's easiest remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon.

All things considered, they have survived the storm without at least one of their three co-stars for the majority of their first 34 games. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. The middle of the East has been bunched together for most of the season.

But now is a prime opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack that features the 76ers, Heat, Cavaliers and Bulls.