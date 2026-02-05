Magic forcing MPJ to dribble and pass will take away Nets best scoring option
Orlando has a prime opportunity to bounce back for a morale-building win with the bottom-five Brooklyn Nets in the building.
The 25-24 Orlando Magic are looking to stack some consistency together, maybe it starts with a focused effort doing what they're supposed to do and beating the 13-36 Brooklyn Nets badly.
With Tyus Jones just salary-dumped for cash considerations, Orlando will adjust its rotation on the fly, possibly bumping up rookie guard Jase Richardson's minutes in the mean time.
What are the keys to Orlando taking care of this Nets team?
3 Keys to a Magic Win
1. Run MPJ off his jump shot, make others beat you
Michael Porter Jr. put up numbers good enough to make the All-Star team in theory, but the lack of team success did him in.
Porter has been a lights out 3pt shooter and overall scorer all season, doing most of his damage utilizing his relocating 3pt shooting gravity off the ball to stretch the defense and open up the paint for his teammates.
Running Porter off his first look is key, making MPJ beat you by putting the ball on the floor, taking tough shots off the dribble, or passing out entirely will go a long way to taking away Brooklyn's top options.
This Nets team doesn't have many other choices, so make others beat you.
Orlando should send its best defenders at MPJ like Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, and Noah Penda to get up under Porter and make him feel uncomfortable getting to his shot release on and off the ball.
2. Win the effort plays to win the margins
A few differences are noticeable in the stat sheet when it comes to the Magic winning games and Orlando losing them.
The Magic tend to win the margins off effort plays; Magic Wins follow a simple formula: Force Turnovers + Draw Free Throws + Secure Rebounds = Extra Points/Possessions/Shots
Making more shots and forcing the opponents into more misses and stops helps, too.
As Udonis Haslem said, the Magic should embrace being an "ugly" basketball team, as in a team that wins in ugly ways; Orlando is at its best in the mud, in the dirt, playing football on the hardwood.
The Magic must rekindle their tough two-way tenacity, win the margins on effort plays, and making a few more open shots they create would be nice.
3. Penetrate the paint with Banchero, Bane, Black, Suggs
The Nets rank 24th in Blocks and 23rd in Steals, yet sneak into the Top-20 (19th) in Forcing Turnovers as a team.
Brooklyn gives up the 5th most shot attempts from within 5ft of any team.
The paint is wide open for Orlando's drivers to attack at will.
The Magic rely on drives for efficient shots at the rim and drawing free throws, moreso than actually kicking out of them; when Orlando is able to find a rhythm driving, kicking, driving, and kicking off their never-ending handoffs, they tend to create an open look at the rim or beyond the arc.
Banchero, Bane, Black, and Suggs should drive as much as possible in this one, with Brooklyn lacking the defensive personnel to rotate and cover all of Orlando's weapons.
Create easy looks for your best drivers at the rim and your best shooters from deep.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK