Magic get best of Heat once again, and more takeaways

The Orlando Magic bested the Miami Heat once again, this time in Kaseya Center, earning a 133-124 win! What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Magic wins battle of paint:

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The final numbers are a little deceiving. But coming off one of its least efficient paint performances of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando owned the paint through three quarters against Miami.

While the Magic finished just a plus-eight (62-54) in the paint, they outscored Miami 56-36 in that area through the first three quarters -- catalyzed by Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black and Desmond Bane.

Banchero, who scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, was routinely getting to his spots. Bane did a good job knocking down a pair of 3s off double-teams, but still found a way to pierce through the Heat defense. Black (who we'll talk about momentarily) had a few tough finishes in the lane, including a ridiculous floater over Norman Powell at the beginning of the third.

The Magic got back to their bread-and-butter. They've slipped outside the top-10 in points in the paint per 100 possessions since the turn of the calendar. Even with their lack of shooting, they are best when they're able to apply pressure and bend defenses.

Anthony Black was the best player on the floor tonight:

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives past Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

None of this is to disparage Paolo Banchero, who finished with a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double. But Black's impact throughout was loud.

The third-year guard finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. He was consistently getting into the paint offensively while being a pest at the point-of-attack, causing problems for Dru Smith and Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

Black's frequently appeared on these takeaways this season because he's been a top-3 player on this team this season. However, I'd venture to say he was the best player on the floor -- for both teams -- in their nine-point win. He was that good. The stat line speaks for itself, even though he was still more impactful than that line indicated.

Could Magic's second-half boost carry over?:

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) splits the defense of Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After a 41-point Heat second quarter gave them a nine-point lead at halftime, the Magic had to dig themselves out of another double-digit second-half deficit. Their 40-20 third quarter, sparked by Black and Banchero, quickly flipped the game back in their favor. Orlando survived a couple mini Heat runs down the stretch, showing more resolve than it has for much of the last month.

The Magic have had the Heat's number this season. They are bigger, more athletic and more physical, point blank. But will this nine-point win be an outlier or a momentum boost heading into the All-Star break?

Orlando has a string of three tough games against Toronto, San Antonio and Oklahoma City over the next week, followed by Brooklyn, Utah and Milwaukee twice before the All-Star break.

While the Magic snapped a four-game skid, they can't revert back into old habits. At some point, they will need to put 48 minutes of consistently good basketball together. And this final stretch before the break would be an ideal time to do it!