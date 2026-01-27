Magic guard feels good after working on pull-up jumper

Returning after an 8-game hiatus, Jalen Suggs has dealt with injuries on and off the last two seasons, and really his whole career.

So when he's feeling closer and closer to 100%, Jalen naturally feels more in control on the court.

Jalen doesn't like to lose control, he doesn't like to leave results out of his control; Suggs is a savvy point guard who wants to have an impact on every possession, to make a winning play every play.

This playstyle can lead to some gunslinging tendencies, but when you've got guns to sling, you might as well sling 'em.



Jalen is a former quarterback natural full-court outlet passer looking to drop bombs to his leaking-out receivers in transition with Anthony Black on his left and normally a tall German wing on his right.

Suggs likes to make highlight plays on defense before flipping over and completing the highlight play on offense; at its core, the Jalen Suggs Pick Six and Chasedown Block Per Game is not only an exciting moment for fans and players, but truly the foundation of what makes this Magic team tick.

Jalen Suggs 4pt swings is one of the main ways the Magic charge their social battery.

Forcing turnovers and scoring off them are the bread and butter for this Orlando team that has rated Top-2 in defense primarily because of that turnover-forcing rate for two straight seasons; as coach Mosley will tell you, converting fast break opportunities off those turnovers are where this team racks up easy points.

I asked Jalen Suggs about his opening triple:



"Jumper felt good.



Been working on that, especially OTD.



Trying to create space to get to that, watching different film on some different guys, see how they create it, then just go rep it out...



Came out my hand with confidence." pic.twitter.com/zIRg8p9pg1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 25, 2026

Jalen Suggs is working on his pull-up jumper off the dribble

I asked Jalen Suggs about hitting his first jump shot back for Orlando, the opening shot of the game, a clean stepback off-the-dribble pull-up jumper:

Jumper felt good.



Been working on that, especially off the dribble.



Trying to create space to get to that, watching different film on some different guys, see how they create it, then just go rep it out.



That felt good, I was working on that one, so it came out my hand with confidence.



It is a little tough to find a balance. You want to get going. I go in the gym every day and I work on my craft, how to score in different spots, how to create space, how to find mind.



It's a balance, trying to do that and also get guys looks, make sure the offense is playing with some flow and some pop. Jalen Suggs

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Suggs' first game back and his importance as the point guard of this team setting up everyone in the best position to score:

Yeah, I think that is what he does for us.



I think that is who he is got to continue to be.



As he keeps finding that rhythm with the guys, I think that is gonna be very important. Jamahl Mosley

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs making the offense easier as this team’s table-setter:



“Yeah I think that’s what he does for us.



I think that’s who he’s got to continue to be.



As he keeps finding that rhythm with the guys, I think that’s gonna be very important.” pic.twitter.com/pBzKZ5szc2 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 25, 2026

The Magic's point guard is working his way back to full health on a minutes restriction, yet his impact every second he's on the court is undeniable.



Orlando needs Suggs table-setting talents now more than ever; as Jalen rounds out that pull-up 3pt jumper, his own individual shooting gravity will only grow as a stronger force for this offense.