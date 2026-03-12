The Orlando Magic have existed for most of the season without an identity.

They didn't abandon their identity -- rather misplacing one they previously had, which began with their physicality and tenacity on the defensive end.

With less than two months in the season, they've rediscovered it.

The Magic's last two games -- a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves, and 130-91 win over the hapless Milwaukee Bucks -- were just two examples of their improved play. Since the All-Star break, the Magic lead the NBA in defensive rating (105.3), 0.3 better than the second-place Thunder and 0.6 ahead of the Hawks, also fighting for play-in positioning in the East.

Even zooming since the start of February, their defensive rating ranks No. 3. This didn't happen by accident. The Magic didn't stumble into new fortune. Despite the team's shape-shifting availability, Orlando's reverted back to its physicality, versatility and team principles that's been a core tenet under head coach Jamahl Mosley.

And the fifth-year head coach credits one player.

"It begins with our guards," he said with a smile. "Jalen Suggs, in particular. Him being able to pick up the ball full court, change the defense, get into guys, being solid. Making sure he's the head of the snake when it comes to that.

"But then our bigs have done a great job of switching on assignments, keeping guys in front of them. But then again, it goes back to that of the identity of guys knowing exactly how physical they need to be (and) how we need to keep locking into the game plan."

Jalen Suggs' presence is critical now more than ever:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives in against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

With Anthony Black's recent injury, Suggs' availability has never been more important.

Suggs has only appeared in 51.7 percent of the team's games the last two seasons. Though when he's been on the floor, he's been one of the Magic's most impactful players -- especially defensively. He's their heartbeat, catalyst, leader, at least on one end.

The numbers back it up. When he's on the court, the Magic own a 106.9 defensive rating (95th percentile), compared to a 117.8 defensive rating (33rd percentile) when he's not, according to Cleaning The Glass. That 11-point swing ranks is the fourth-highest in the NBA, trailing only Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama and Derrick White.

Suggs' offense is more of a mixed, although he's averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 assists on 43.8/39.2/82.4 shooting over his last 12 games. Also over that span, he's totaled 3.7 stocks (steals plus blocks).

With Black out indefinitely, it's up to Suggs to now be, in Mosley's words, the head of the snake, for this extra postseason push.

The fate of their identity is in his hands.

