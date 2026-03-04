Magic Guard Learning to Control the Chaos

Jalen Suggs has been through a lot of ups and downs throughout his NBA career, but if one thing defines his career, its his resiliency, toughness, tenacity to bounce back stronger each time he falls.

After one of the worst outings of his career, forcing tough shots and some wild passes against Houston, finishing 1/6 from the field with 0 assists and 4 turnovers, despite 3 stocks on defense, Suggs hit a low point on the court.

While not called out by name, new guard Jevon Carter did keep his teammates accountable in the postgame presser, saying when the Magic build leads, they tend to 'get a little... selfish'.

Before a recent practice, Jalen Suggs told Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beade this about Jevon Carter's impact on him and the team:

Good vet. I think the way that he works every day is top notch. He is one of the hardest workers I have been around, for sure.



I got the hair cut in light of Jevon. I am trying to follow his footsteps with the baldy. (laughs) But nah, he has been great.



Conversations in game are amazing. We have a good convos.



I think my favorite part about (him) is, he has held me accountable on multiple occasions. Just raw, uncut comms, not trying to sugarcoat, not trying to make me feel good.



He is just sharing real truth with me and I have appreciated that.



It has been nice having him around.



I love the bald (haircut). My sister rubbed my hair for about 20 minutes yesterday. That was kind of nice. I got to go get some sun today so everything evens out.



But yeah, new transition, new evolution.



It is like when Aang cut his hair off in Season 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. That is what I am feeling like. Jalen Suggs

#Magic guard Jalen Suggs said he got his haircut in light of Jevon Carter.



“I’m trying to follow his footsteps with the baldy,” Suggs said. “… My favorite part about (him) is, he’s held me accountable on multiple occasions.”



Suggs said the haircut is a new evolution for him: https://t.co/wQMpXARyAK pic.twitter.com/AGy677Ei5b — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) March 2, 2026

What happened in the next game after Suggs says 'new do, new me'?

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Orlando's next game came against the lowly Washington Wizards with both teams missing a multitude of players; a prime time for Suggs to reestablish his core tenets as a player, leader, and this Magic team's long term point guard.

Suggs started the first quarter 3/3 from the field with 2 assists, 1 block, 0 turnovers; Jalen finished the game with 10 PTS on 56% FG% with 9 Assists to 2 turnovers, with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Suggs showed incredible poise, looking calm, cool, and collected running the show for Orlando, patiently playmaking as the team's offensive orchestrator, while showing masterful body control on defense deciding when and where to use his explosive athleticism to make highlight hustle plays.

I asked Desmond Bane and Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs’ Poise, Explosiveness, Patience:



“What he’s capable of on both ends of the floor can change the game, changes our team.” - Bane



“His ability to play with that level of poise continues to keep us at an even keel.” - Mosley pic.twitter.com/ylx8bEh4vX — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 4, 2026

After the game, I asked Desmond Bane and Jamahl Mosley about Jalen Suggs’ showing of poise, explosiveness, and patience:



Bane said, “what he’s capable of on both ends of the floor can change the game, changes our team.”



Mosley shared, “his ability to play with that level of poise continues to keep us at an even keel.”

9 assists is great tonight.



The way his pace was early, he was getting us early easy looks, his cross-court passes, we talked about it, organizing our guys on the floor – I thought he was really good there.



I think his ability to play with that level of poise, continues to keep us at an even keel and then we are able to execute the right way. Jamahl Mosley

I think he is huge, what he is capable of on both ends of the floor can change the game, changes our team.



Like you said, he has been in and out this year with different injuries, so I think just consistency will be the key for him coming down this stretch. Being healthy, being able to find that rhythm, and find that spot.



I am proud of him, as always. Desmond Bane

As Aang in Avatar showed us, shaving your head sometimes gives you super powers: Aang becoming a savvier air-bender, Suggs looking to be a savvier floor-bender.

Suggs mastering chaos control, the ability to slow down time and space from the Sonic and Shadow video game franchise, though, wasn't the expected result of him committing to the 'baldy' lifestyle.

When Suggs finds that ability to control the chaos, he becomes a chaotic good influence on both sides of the ball for this Magic squad – choosing his spots wisely to make explosive plays without being reckless and making point guard duties look easy setting up his teammates for open looks with effective flare while doing it.

Any time Suggs stays calm in the storm, the game slows down for him.