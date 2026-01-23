Magic head coach gives update on star's lingering soreness

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner will miss his 17th game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets. Except, it wasn't something new -- it was due to a nagging ankle injury that kept him out 16 straight games that he returned from last week.

Wagner was originally set to be active before getting scratched hours before the contest. Head coach Jamahl Mosley offered an update on his star's injury before the game.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't hard as heck to deal with," Mosley told reporters ahead of their game against Charlotte, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "He came up really, really, really sore after shootaround. And we've got to obviously look at the long-term view for how we're dealing with our guys. And he's one of those guys that we have to continue to look at in that situation."

Through 26 games, Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He's shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

"We want to monitor it to make sure it's the right thing for the long term for our entire group and this organization, as well as Franz," he added.

#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Franz Wagner (left ankle soreness) was “really, really, really sore” after Thursday shootaround. Mosley confirmed the soreness is lingering from the high left ankle sprain that kept Wagner out 16 games.



“I’m hoping it’s not long term.”



Magic have been mediocre without Franz Wagner this year:

Orlando's been a middling East team without their star wing, going 8-8 in games he's missed with a plus-1.3 NET when he's off the floor. Comparatively, they are 15-11 in the games he has played with a plus-2.5 NET when he's on.

The numbers may not paint the whole picture, but Wagner has been one of the Magic's most important players this season. His shot creation, downhill decision-making and multipositional defensive versatility are critical parts to the team, however you want to splice it.

That showed in his return on Jan. 15, scoring 18 points -- including 13 in the fourth quarter -- with nine boards across 27 minutes in the Magic's comeback win over Memphis. They don't win without him, even though he was noticeably rusty for most of the game.

Including their game against Charlotte, they will play three of their next five and eight of their next 12 at home. How healthy Wagner -- and the rest of the Magic -- are will decide their fortune. Franz's brother, Moe, just returned from injury, while guard Jalen Suggs has been in-and-out of the lineup with myriad injuries this season.

Nevertheless, Orlando must take care of business without its star in the interim if it aims to lock down a top-6 seed.

