Magic Locker Room Not Happy After Orlando's NBA Trade Deadline Move
The Orlando Magic locker room wakes up to a surprise the morning of the trade deadline – their new teammate has been traded.
Now, the team will have to find the energy to play an NBA game the same night they come to this new reality, balancing the mental gymnastics of seeing one of your brothers in the trenches disappear, when half the time you're fighting for your brothers next to you.
Let's not overstate it; no person died here, just an idea.
The Magic sent Tyus Jones to Charlotte for cash considerations, and the league must've known Orlando was desperate to shed salary, because it cost Orlando two 2nd round picks just to dump the contract of a player they excitedly signed in free agency just six months ago.
How does the Magic Locker Room respond to shocking trade news with another NBA game to play that same night?
"We are in a relationship business"
Basketball players are human beings, and the relationships side of the sport matter, even if the play on the court isn’t working out the way everyone hoped
This move did not work out the way Orlando hoped. With Mo Wagner missing most of the season, stars in and out of the lineup, a new coaching staff, playstyle, and rotating cast of characters, it's been hard for the team to find a rhythm when they don't know their role.
When I asked Tyus Jones this halfway through the season, he noted that his role had not really gotten any more clear as the season went on.
Still, someone had to be the odd man out for the team to duck the tax, so it's logical that Orlando gave up one of its lowest impact players in Tyus, especially with Magic Rookie Jase Richardson waiting in the wings.
I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley how he and the locker room deal with the realities of the NBA, waking up to the cold side of the business with the shocking news that their teammate Tyus Jones had been traded in the middle of the night, and how the team handles still taking care of business with an immediate game that same night.
Jamahl said the locker room wasn't happy, but will find a way to respond:
The locker room was not happy.Jamahl Mosley
There was no celebration to it; they missed the guy they had been with before.
But you also understand, I said this before we got Tyus, his connection to so many guys – he is a Duke guy, so there is Paolo and Wendell; he is from Minnesota, so he had the mentorship with Jalen; he played in Memphis with Des.
So those are long-lasting relationships that are not just about the court.
I have said it time and time again, and I believe it until I can not say it anymore – we are in the relationship business; and it is about people.
So when that happens, you feel for the person, and the husband, and the father first.
And then you talk about the court, knowing he still gets to play basketball, which is still a privilege. Because that is the business side of it, but we are also in the business of winning games.
So you have got to find a way to do that as well. The guys will find a way to respond tonight, and it goes back to the fundamental side of our defensive focus, and our effort and our energy as that ball gets tipped up.
Even though it didn't work out as planned, Magic fans wanted Tyus here for a long time, and are sad to see him go; everyone wanted Jones to slide right in as the steady hand of this team's second unit going forward.
