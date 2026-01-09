With Joel Embiid questionable along with Orlando still missing Jalen Suggs and the Wagner brothers, both team will be without key players in this matchup.

The Magic are fresh off a highlight of the season: Paolo Banchero’s banked-in buzzer-beating game-winning pull-up three in overtime on the road in Brooklyn.

What are the keys to Orlando keeping the momentum going by pulling out a win in Philadelphia?



Paolo is the NBA’s #1 3PT creator



Magic players make 47% 3P% off Paolo kickouts



“the playmaking, vision, instincts, awareness, and ability to play w/in schemes the coaching staff wants to play (stand out)” - @Josh_Cohen_NBA on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/RwPAcTXqm6 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 9, 2026

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Unleash the Killer B’s

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) takes a shot over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images







Paolo is rolling, and should continue to find success attacking the paint, as the 76ers only really have Paul George, Kelly Oubre, and Dominick Barlow to throw at Banchero on the perimeter.



Banchero should be able to overpower and outfinesse his way to the rim with ease against these mismatches.





Anthony Black has become a walking NBA jam highlight reel.



AB is drawing two at times, defenses are paying attention.



Black is shooting, driving, and jamming more often than ever, ranking 2nd in the NBA in dunks among guards.





Desmond Bane continues to be a handoff downhill driving guard racking up drive and kick assists, hitting the roller in pick and roll, a complete scoring creator for Orlando.





The Magic Killer B’s are ready to strike at a moment’s notice.







2. Attack the paint with Embiid questionable

Jan 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to his three pointer against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With no Embiid, the paint is slightly more available, despite Phili’s capable backup bigs.



Orlando’s offense utilizes the drive and kick as well as any team, with an emphasis on the drive.



Keep the handoff drive and kick machine humming in Philadelphia.



Adem Bona has never seen a shot he doesn't think he can block, and often times he is right, so staying aware of where the shot blocker is can be key.



Andre Drummond is more of a nuisance on the offensive glass as a rebounder.



Even with Embiid in and out of the lineup this year, the 76ers rank 14th in point differential, 13th in offense, and 13th in defense; they have found a groove as a team on both sides of the ball, with ratings that are essentially as good as historical contenders.



Phili plays safe with the ball (7th TOV%), crashes the glass (8th OREB%), and draws fouls. (12th FT Rate)



The Magic's defense has an edge on the rebounding department, but is behind in the other two categories.



Orlando's offense plays it safer (5th TOV%) and draws more fouls (2nd FT Rate), but is slightly behind in offensive rebounds. (13th OREB%)



The 76ers' defense forces tough shots, and with Orlando not being the most efficient halfcourt scoring team, finding other pathways to easy scoring opportunities will help win.





The Magic winning the turnover, rebound, and free throw margins will go a long way to winning the game.





3. Give the Rookies more playing time

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) blocks a shot attempt made by Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images





Jase Richardson and Noah Penda showed out in Washington, almost willing a late game comeback between Jase Rich’s touch scoring career-high 20 points and Noah Penda’s impressive deflective powers forcing 5 turnovers.





Have they shown enough to earn more burn in the rotation from the jump?



How will there minutes look when the team’s at full strength?



What do the rookies need to do to play more minutes?





With a handful of key starters out to injury, the opportunity is here now to show what they're capable of as rookies.



These two first-year players have taken advantage of every opportunity, every minute they’ve been given; there's no reason to think they won’t continue to do so.



