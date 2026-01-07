Orlando was down 26 points late in the third quarter.





This is the point most teams would roll over.

The Magic standard has a different expectation of effort.

Coach Mosley decided to sub in a second unit featuring the rookies, which led Orlando to go on a run late into the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to single possession.



Suddenly, it was a ball game again in Washington.

Jase Richardson and Noah Penda nearly save the day for Orlando

Noah Penda's effort and Jase Richardson's shotmaking nearly saved the Magic, willing a 20+pt comeback to give themselves a chance to win, even if they didn't pull out the victory.



Jase Richardson scored a career-high 20 points on a whopping 75% TS% by making 4/8 of his twos and 3/4 of his threes, dishing 3 assists to 2 turnovers.



Noah Penda was a wrecking ball of energy on both ends, wreaking havoc defensively for 4 steals and 1 block while holding his own offensively as a play-finishing connector scoring 10 points on 3/4 twos with 2 assists to 2 turnovers.



Penda's immediate impact as a plus-defender, off-ball mover, standstill 3pt shooter, and strong closeout-attacking play-finisher has been noticeable every time he takes the court.



Orlando could probably afford to play Noah Penda more often, if they can ever carve out a full time role for the French rookie in this crowded frontcourt.



Jase was showing off the full offensive arsenal against Washington – stopping and popping for middy pull-up fadeaways, pulling up for stepback threes, splashing the catch-and-shoot triple, finishing clean at the rim, showing the quick first step burst and body control to stop on a dime, even flying in for a highlight put-back slam for good measure.



Richardson is another Magic rookie whose play continues to pop out anytime he takes the court; how soon will Orlando be able to find more consistent playing time and roles for their young talent?



While the team always seems to face a handful of injuries at any give moment in the season, which on its own provides opportunities and playing time, this Magic squad is deep with talent who deserve a shot to show what they can do in a consistent role to help this team win basketball games.



How will the rotation shake out with everyone healthy going forward when players like Jase Richardson, Noah Penda, and Anthony Black continue to thrive the more opportunity they get?



This is a good problem to have for Orlando, as building out a pecking order of its core players could be helpful for building out lineups and rotations going forward; doing so could also reveal players who may be better fits in other situations, as the trade deadline is looming.