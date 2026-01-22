After a weeklong tour to Europe and back, the Orlando Magic return home to a Hornets nest greeting them at the front door.

The 23-19 Orlando Magic host the 16-28 Charlotte Hornets tonight with Charlotte rookie Kon Knueppel surging as one of the league's newest premier 3pt shooters on the block.

What are the keys to Orlando beating their divisional rival?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Chase relocating Knueppel and Ball off 3pt line

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives around Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the first quarter at Kia Center.

Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball continue to light up the league from deep this season.



With both serving as ever-relocating 3pt snipers constantly running around the court, their off-ball shooting gravity impacts every play at every moment, forcing the entire defense to know where they are at all times.



Orlando sending its best individual defenders like Anthony Black and Franz Wagner to chase these two Hornets guards around could help deter them from seeing the ball as often, and help lock them up individually.



Run Knueppel and Ball off the 3pt line, make them beat you with tough twos, and make other Hornets beat you.

2. Win the Turnover Battle

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

Charlotte doesn't force turnovers (27th), while Orlando has played tighter with the ball. (11th TOV%)



The Magic force the 11th-most turnovers, while Charlotte plays loose with the ball, rating 26th.



Orlando playing to its strengths to win the turnover battle, which ideally leads to more easy points off live turnovers for Orlando and fewer easy points by limiting those scoring opportunities for Charlotte, is a key factor in swinging this game.



Force LaMelo Ball to make the high-risk passes he's willing to make, keep the ball out of Kon Knueppel's hands as much as possible, while playing a team-first style of play on the offensive end.

3. Live by the Wagner, Die by the Wagner

Nov 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) dunks past Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) in the second half at Intuit Dome.

The return of the Wagner brothers means a lot to this Magic team.



Now that Orlando has won the big marquee matchup in Berlin, Germany, the Wagners and da Silva can be proud of that the rest of their careers, and the team can refocus on the second half of this season to still reach their goals.



Utilizing Franz' on-ball creation, Moritz' play-finishing bench scoring, and the duo's two-man pick-and-roll game will be a huge plus for Orlando going forward, especially when it comes to reliable shot creation.



Attacking the Hornets questionable perimeter defenders off the dribble and penetrating the paint can be a recipe for success for Orlando.

